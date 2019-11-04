New York election officials consider the first round of early voting a success.
The nine-day early voting period concluded Sunday with the busiest day yet. There were 43,614 early voters in New York Sunday, topping the previous high of 23,852 on Saturday, Oct. 26 — the first day of early voting.
During the early voting period, 256,251 cast ballots. The early voting turnout was 1.9%, according to the state Board of Elections.
In Cayuga County, early voting turnout outpaced the statewide average. There were 1,886 early voters in Cayuga County. With 48,206 registered voters in the county, early voting turnout was 3.9%.
"We were really pleased with the turnout," said Katie Lacey, Cayuga County's Democratic elections commissioners. "The numbers in Cayuga County are really good."
The county's turnout was higher than several counties with a similar number of registered voters. It was also higher than neighboring counties in central New York. In Onondaga County, early voting turnout was 2.7%.
Many county election boards viewed the local election as a trial run for early voting. State lawmakers passed legislation in January to establish the nine-day voting period. Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed it into law a week later.
Early voting wasn't in place for the primary election in June to give election boards time to prepare for the expanded schedule. The law allows voting to begin two Saturdays before the election and continue through the Sunday before Election Day.
To implement early voting, counties purchased electronic poll books to replace the paper voter registration rolls, on-demand ballot printers to produce ballots and other equipment for internet connectivity.
Some counties reported problems, but there weren't any major issues. Lacey said there were "minor glitches" in Cayuga County.
You have free articles remaining.
"I think it is more than fair to say early voting, by and large, went very smoothly," said Robert Brehm, co-executive of the state Board of Elections. "More than 256,000 people voted, and the voters seemed to like the convenience of not having to vote on just the one day. Waiting times were short or nonexistent in most places. Even in the few places where there were minor hiccups, voters were overwhelmingly favorable."
Election officials didn't reach any conclusions on what may have led to higher turnout in some counties compared to others. One factor for some counties is having more sites than mandated by law.
The early voting law requires one early voting center for every 50,000 registered voters. Most counties, especially smaller counties in upstate, had one early voting center. Some counties had more. Cayuga was required to have one early voting venue but opted for three because of the county's geography.
But Lacey doesn't think that had a huge effect on early voting turnout. The main contributor to higher turnout, she said, was having competitive local races. There is a contested county-wide race for district attorney, a handful of Cayuga County Legislature seats featuring multiple candidates, the three-way race for Auburn mayor and five candidates are vying for a pair of spots on the Auburn City Council.
With competitive races in Auburn, Lacey said there was high turnout at Clifford Park Clubhouse — the early voting center located in the city.
"Both of the major parties were actively encouraging early turnout," she added. "I think that makes a considerable difference."
Voting resumes Tuesday, which is Election Day. Polling locations across New York state will be open from 6 a.m. to 9 p.m.
|New York Early Voting Totals: 2019 General Election (Number of early voters)
|Nassau
|30,018
|Cattaraugus
|795
|Erie
|26,505
|Cortland
|772
|Westchester
|21,004
|Clinton
|749
|New York
|19,865
|Jefferson
|729
|Kings
|17,976
|Oswego
|678
|Suffolk
|17,012
|Greene
|638
|Monroe
|13,892
|Madison
|636
|Queens
|13,129
|St. Lawrence
|636
|Onondaga
|8,462
|Seneca
|584
|Dutchess
|7,992
|Chemung
|564
|Ulster
|7,438
|Genesee
|537
|Rockland
|6,839
|Yates
|474
|Orange
|6,117
|Chenango
|438
|Albany
|5,322
|Schoharie
|418
|Bronx
|4,893
|Delaware
|386
|Richmond
|4,247
|Orleans
|374
|Chautauqua
|3,850
|Otsego
|367
|Columbia
|3,371
|Schuyler
|350
|Broome
|3,312
|Franklin
|328
|Saratoga
|3,030
|Lewis
|321
|Schenectady
|2,991
|Fulton
|317
|Oneida
|2,027
|Steuben
|313
|Rensselaer
|1,937
|Wyoming
|309
|Niagara
|1,913
|Essex
|294
|Cayuga
|1,886
|Tioga
|294
|Putnam
|1,705
|Herkimer
|291
|Ontario
|1,413
|Washington
|290
|Tompkins
|1,411
|Wayne
|263
|Sullivan
|1,115
|Allegany
|258
|Livingston
|930
|Montgomery
|253
|Warren
|862
|Hamilton
|131
(Source: New York State Board of Elections)