Beginning Saturday, Oct. 26, early voting will commence in Onondaga County and New York state.
New York is the 38th state to allow early voting. The state established a nine-day early voting period when Gov. Andrew Cuomo signed an electoral reform package in January.
Here is what you should know about early voting in Onondaga County:
When is early voting?
The early voting period begins Saturday, Oct. 26, and continues through Sunday, Nov. 3. Early voting will end the Sunday before Election Day, which is Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Where are the early voting polling locations?
The law requires counties to have one early voting center for every 50,000 registered voters. As of Feb. 1, Onondaga County had 318,011 registered voters. Based on the number of voters, the county must have a minimum of six early voting sites.
There was an effort to have eight early voting sites, but the county will have the minimum number of polling locations.
Onondaga County's early voting centers are:
• Syracuse: Armond Magnarelli Community Center at McChesney Park, 2300 Grant Blvd.
• Syracuse: Southwest Community Center, 401-425 South Ave.
• Clay: Clay Town Hall Courtroom (use rear entrance), 4401 Route 31
• DeWitt: DeWitt Town Hall Courtroom, 5400 Butternut Dr., East Syracuse
• LaFayette: LaFayette Fire Station No. 1 (use rear entrance), 2444 Route 11 South
• Van Buren: Van Buren Town Hall, 7575 Van Buren Road
Note: These are the polling locations for early voting only. The traditional polling locations will be open on Election Day.
In Onondaga County, voters can cast their ballot at any of the early voting sites. For example, if you live in Syracuse, you could vote at the DeWitt center. If you live in LaFayette, you can vote at a polling site in Syracuse.
When can voters cast their ballots during early voting?
The early voting law requires counties to keep centers open at least five hours on weekends and eight hours on weekdays. They're also mandated to have evening hours at least two days during the week.
Here is when Onondaga County's early voting locations will be open:
• Saturday, Oct. 26: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sunday, Oct. 27: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Monday, Oct. 28: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Tuesday, Oct. 29: Noon to 8 p.m.
• Wednesday, Oct. 30: Noon to 8 p.m.
• Thursday, Oct. 31: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Friday, Nov. 1: 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.
• Saturday, Nov. 2: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
• Sunday, Nov. 3: 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
How will early voting be different for voters?
How you will fill out your ballot and submit it won't be different. However, you will notice some changes when you sign in.
Counties, including Onondaga, received state funding to purchase electronic poll books. These are laptops or tablets used to store the voter registration rolls. The devices will replace the paper books that have been used to sign in voters.
By using the e-poll books, inspectors can easily search for a voter's name and the voter will use the device to sign their name. After they're signed in, they will be issued a ballot.
Because there is universal early voting — voters in Onondaga County can cast their ballots at any early voting center — counties also purchased on-demand ballot printers. Once the voter is signed in, inspectors can use the printers to produce the correct ballot for that voter.
What else should I know about early voting?
If you vote during the early voting period, you can't vote on Election Day.
Early votes won't be counted until the polls close on Election Day. County election boards count the votes after the polls close at 9 p.m. on election night.
Voting by absentee ballot remains an option. There isn't no-excuse absentee voting in New York yet, but there are several reasons why someone could be able to vote by absentee ballot. You're eligible for an absentee ballot if you're sick, permanently or temporarily disabled or if you're caring for someone who is ill or physically disabled. If you're going to be outside your home county on Election Day, you can get an absentee ballot. Residents of a veterans' hospital are also eligible to receive an absentee ballot. If you're in jail awaiting grand jury action or being held for a non-felony crime, you may apply for an absentee ballot.