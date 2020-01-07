Happy New Year! Welcome back to the Eye on NY podcast.
On today's show:
• A preview of Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 10th State of the State address, with a brief overview of some of the proposals he's already announced and predictions for other issues he will address during his presentation Wednesday.
• A recap of Assemblyman Brian Kolb's DWI arrest and the impact on the Assembly Republican Conference. Kolb stepped down as minority leader after more than 10 years in the post.