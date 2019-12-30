A federal lawsuit filed by a group of New York farmers aims to delay the implementation of a farm labor rights law signed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo earlier this year.
The legal challenge brought by a coalition of farm groups, including the Northeast Dairy Producers Association and New York State Vegetable Growers Association, seeks to temporarily halt the law due to take effect Wednesday, Jan. 1.
The coalition wants the delay because of "ambiguities" in the law that farmers feel must be addressed by Cuomo and the state Legislature. One provision cited by the coalition is the definition of farm laborers that includes farm owners, family members of farm owners and supervisors.
This definition, the groups argue, would put farms in a "contradictory" position because farm owners, family members of farm operators and supervisors would have collective bargaining rights like other employees. Farm owners, their family members and those with supervisory positions, the coalition continued, are "agents" of the business who cannot "engage in conduct that would discourage union concerted activity, assist in the formation of a union or otherwise violate the rights of farm laborers."
There are other concerns mentioned by the farmers and agriculture industry groups. They contend the law conflicts with a section in the National Labor Relations Act prohibiting states from adopting legislation that includes supervisors as employees eligible to join unions.
"We have been working for months in a constructive manner to bring clarity and fairness to a law that had significant problems due to ambiguity and unfairness to employees and farm families across New York," said Brian Reeves, owner of Reeves Farms in Baldwinsville and president of the New York State Vegetable Growers Association.
Reeves continued, "Today, we are simply seeking a temporary pause to the implementation of this law, to avoid harm to our farms and our employees, while the governor and legislature correct the ambiguities."
The Farmworkers Fair Labor Practices Act will extend several labor rights to farmworkers across New York. The new law will establish a 60-hour threshold for farm laborers to work before earning overtime pay, provides unemployment insurance and workers' compensation, requires at least 24 consecutive hours of rest each week, gives workers collective bargaining rights and the right to unionize.
Several lawmakers and groups advocating on behalf of farm laborers supported the legislation, which they say will end Jim Crow-era exclusions that prevented farmworkers from accessing certain labor rights available to workers in other industries.
Farms were largely opposed to the proposal.
The group that filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court in western New York believes that including farm owners, farmers' family members and supervisors in the law's requirements "compounds the conflict" because farms must "reclassify the way they engage these individuals."
"As a result, if a farm decides to classify its supervisors, owners and family members as farm laborers, it will result in a violation of the act's collective bargaining provisions," the coalition said in a statement. "On the other hand, if a farm takes the position that supervisors, owners and family members are not farm laborers, the farm may be subjecting itself to criminal and civil penalties by violating their rights as farm laborers and by violating the hour restrictions and overtime pay requirements."
Before filing the lawsuit, representatives from Northeast Dairy Producers Association and the New York State Vegetable Growers Association sought to clarify the provisions in the law that concern them. The groups identified flaws in the legislation they think need to be addressed.
"We have had productive interactions with state representatives and provided feedback on the lack of clarity this law provides, however we are asking for a pause to allow necessary changes to be made," said John Dickinson of the Northeast Dairy Producers Association and co-owner of Ideal Dairy in Washington County.