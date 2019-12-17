With funding from the U.S. and Canadian governments, the International Joint Commission will study the effectiveness of Plan 2014 and whether changes should be made to the much-maligned Lake Ontario water management scheme.
A federal spending bill that will be approved by Congress this week includes $1.5 million for the commission's "overhaul analysis," U.S. Sens. Kirsten Gillibrand and Chuck Schumer said. New York's U.S. senators supported the funding.
An additional $1.5 million will be provided by Canada to support the commission's study.
The bi-national commission oversees shared boundary waters between the U.S. and Canada. There are six commissioners — three from each country. The U.S. section chair of the commission is Jane Corwin, a Buffalo-area resident and former New York state assemblywoman.
At a roundtable with elected officials in June, Corwin announced that the commission hoped to evaluate Plan 2014. To conduct an assessment, it needed support from both countries.
Plan 2014 was adopted in December 2016. The following year, flooding occurred along the Lake Ontario shoreline. The damage was significant enough that President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for eight counties — Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wayne — along the lake and St. Lawrence River.
High water levels returned this year. The lake eclipsed 249 feet — a new record — and flooding was reported again along the shore. Schumer visited Cayuga County in June and told affected business owners and residents that Plan 2014 "isn't working."
"After experiencing record flooding in 2017 and again in 2019 with the risk of a repeat next year, it's clear that Plan 2014 is in need of a major overhaul," Schumer said Monday. He urged the IJC to "immediately begin an overhaul analysis of Plan 2014" with the funding provided by the U.S.
New York state filed a $50 million lawsuit against the commission for failing to prevent Lake Ontario flooding. Gov. Andrew Cuomo launched a state-level initiative and committed up to $300 million to improve infrastructure and support economic development projects in communities affected by flooding.
While many elected officials blame Plan 2014 for the flooding, the commission notes that extreme weather and high rainfall totals in the Great Lakes Basin led to the high water levels.
The commission is making adjustments to avoid flooding and higher water levels in 2020. Earlier this month, the commission's Lake Ontario-St. Lawrence River Board announced it would keep lake outflows "as high as feasible" over the winter.
The proactive efforts may prevent flooding next year, but lawmakers still want a review of Plan 2014.
"While I'm pleased that the soon-to-pass spending bill includes $1.5 million for the IJC, it must use that funding to expeditiously complete a full review and come up with strategies that prevent major flooding along the Lake Ontario and St. Lawrence River shorelines," Gillibrand said.