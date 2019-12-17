Patrick Murphy was the first Iraq War veteran elected to Congress. He's supporting another Iraq War veteran, Francis Conole, in the 24th Congressional District race.
Murphy, who represented Pennsylvania's 8th Congressional District and later served as undersecretary of the Army, endorsed Conole Tuesday. It's the first endorsement by a current or former member of Congress in the race for the Democratic nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
"Right now, Washington has too many career politicians who care more about playing partisan games than serving the folks back home or upholding their oath to the Constitution," Murphy said. "If we want to change D.C. we have to start sending leaders with a proven track record of service — and that starts with Francis Conole."
Conole, a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, deployed with Army Special Forces to Iraq in 2010. His role was to assist Iraqi forces and prepare for the withdrawal of U.S. special forces from Iraq.
Murphy, an Army veteran, served in Iraq from 2003 to 2004. He was awarded the Bronze Star for his role as a convoy commander and prosecuting Iraqi insurgents.
After returning from Iraq, Murphy was elected to Congress in 2006. He became the first Iraq War veteran to serve in Congress. During his four-year congressional career, one of his main achievements was repealing the military's "Don't Ask, Don't Tell" policy. The controversial policy affected openly gay military service members.
You have free articles remaining.
"Throughout his career he has led at the highest levels and brought people together to solve complex problems and deliver real results to move our country forward," Conole said. "I'm excited to follow in Congressman Murphy's footsteps to bring forth fresh leadership and bold ideas that serve the people of central New York and New York's 24th Congressional District."
Murphy lauded Conole for his service in Iraq, but also highlighted other roles Conole had during his military career. He was a senior naval officer, intelligence analyst and a policy adviser for two defense secretaries — Secretary Ash Carter under President Obama and Secretary James Mattis under President Donald Trump.
"Now more than ever, we need (Conole's) proven leadership and courage of convictions to serve the American people and do what's right for our country," Murphy said.
Conole has 14 endorsements in the 24th district race. Several current and former elected officials in Cayuga and Onondaga counties support his candidacy, including Auburn Mayor Michael Quill and Onondaga County Comptroller-elect Marty Masterpole.
On Monday, Dana Balter — another candidate for the Democratic nomination — announced she's been endorsed by 16 current and former Democratic elected officials in central New York.
Balter, Conole and Roger Misso are vying for the Democratic nomination to challenge Katko, R-Camillus, who is seeking a fourth term in Congress.