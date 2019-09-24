Johnny Smith, a sixth-grader at Auburn's Genesee Elementary School, summarized why a group of parents, students and teachers would visit state Sen. Pam Helming in Geneva.
"Our message was for her to help raise our funding for the district," he said.
The contingent delivered petitions signed by 841 people urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers to boost state aid for Auburn. The text of the petition notes that districts spend an average of $24,712 per pupil. Auburn spends $18,273 per pupil — well below the statewide average.
Smith said additional funding could help ensure class sizes don't grow and academic programs are supported.
The visit was part of Auburn's "Fix and Fund It" campaign. Ian Phillips, an Auburn school board member, said a group delivered a smaller number of petitions to Assemblyman Gary Finch's office. They plan to meet with state Sen. Bob Antonacci to drop off more petitions.
"We do think that the formula needs some pretty significant fixes," Phillips said.
You have free articles remaining.
And the fixes, according to Phillips, need to come soon. The district has "cut every corner we can cut," he added. Within the past 10 years, a middle school closed and 20% of the district's staff has been slashed.
If Auburn received state aid on par with the per-pupil average, it would help the district stave off additional cuts and support existing programs.
The district has allies in its campaign for more state funding. After her meeting with Auburn parents and students, Helming said the state must "restore balance to the funding process."
"It is such a positive that so many educators, students and parents are joining together to support me in the effort to achieve fair and equitable funding for Auburn," she said. "This is not a Democrat or Republican problem, it is an issue that impacts the future of our entire community."
Auburn's outreach efforts aren't limited to Cayuga County's state representatives. Next year, the district plans to take its message to Gov. Andrew Cuomo.