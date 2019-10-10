Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso won't be on the ballot until 2020, but they're working as if their campaigns are entering the final stretch.
The three Democrats running for the 24th Congressional District seat are busy supporting candidates in local elections across the region. They have attended fundraisers, knocked on doors and made financial donations.
They agree that the benefit is growing the Democratic Party, especially in areas where Democrats haven't had candidates on the ballot in years. There's another obvious perk: Building their name recognition ahead of the 2020 elections.
For Balter, D-Syracuse, it's not a new effort. She became a leading figure in local political circles nearly three years. She was active during the 2017 elections in Syracuse and Onondaga County. That set up her congressional campaign in 2018, when she narrowly lost Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
Balter has been active in local elections again this year. This time, though, her reach has expanded.
She has attended events in the district's four counties — Cayuga, Onondaga, Oswego and Wayne — to support Democrats running for city, county and town seats. On Wednesday, she announced four days of action — one in each county — to support local Democratic candidates. The events will be held prior to the start of early voting.
In an interview with The Citizen, Balter highlighted the importance of people running for local office and the need for residents to be engaged in the process. She explained that because the constituencies tend to be smaller at the local level, one person's vote carries more weight.
"We have to keep hammering that message home so that people start to recognize how much influence and power they can have over what happens in public policy and in their lives," she said.
The newcomers in the 24th district race have shown their support for local candidates, too.
Conole, D-Syracuse, regularly attends events supporting local candidates. When Auburn Mayor Michael Quill held a fundraiser in late September, Conole was there. The Democratic congressional contender has been present for other events supporting candidates. At the time The Citizen spoke to him for this story, he had been a guest speaker at a fundraiser supporting Tony Malavenda, the Democratic candidate for Onondaga County executive.
Like the other candidates, Conole is using his social media accounts to promote local Democrats. And he's participated in canvassing efforts to build support for the local campaigns.
Supporting local candidates is important for Conole because it ensures Democrats have a presence and are involved in discussions about important issues.
"It's certainly not just about our race at the congressional level and it's certainly not just even about the presidential race," he said. "We need, as Democrats, to be fighting at every level so it's all hands on deck. We're excited because we're planning on mobilizing the army we're building."
Conole's campaign will be involved in get-out-the-vote efforts to support local candidates before early voting and Election Day.
Backing local candidates is a high priority for Misso, who has been adamant that the 2019 elections should be the main focus.
Earlier this year, he released a plan to support local Democratic candidates. He uses his social media accounts to highlight some of the candidates and why he's endorsing them.
Misso's campaign has invested in local Democratic committees and contenders. So far, he says his campaign has spent more than $10,000 to support local candidates. He plans to invest another $7,000 to $8,000 on digital get-out-the-vote ads between now and the election.
He also launched Kids & Canvassing, which involves bringing children along to knock on doors and talk to voters. He will knock on doors in each of the district's four counties. He will canvass with Tom Turturo, the Democratic candidate for Cayuga County district attorney, next week.
"Whether it's water infrastructure, infrastructure of any kind, health care or a whole slew of issues, it isn't just enough for the U.S. Congress to take action or our local governments to take action," Misso said. "You really have to work across the whole of government to get things done."
Early voting begins Saturday, Oct. 26, and runs for nine days. The early voting period ends Sunday, Nov. 3.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 5.