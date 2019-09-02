GEDDES — Mother Nature didn't stop the New York State Fair from breaking its all-time attendance record Monday.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo returned to the fairgrounds to announce the fair set a new attendance record for the fourth year in a row. The fair had 91,458 visitors Monday to close with total attendance of 1,329,275.
The previous high was 1,279,010 in 2018.
The fair entered Monday needing 41,194 visitors to set a new all-time attendance record. While it rained for most of the morning and into the early afternoon, there was still a good turnout for the fair's final day.
Cuomo again highlighted the state government's role in improving the fairgrounds. Over the last four years, the state has invested more than $120 million to upgrade infrastructure at the fairgrounds and in the surrounding area.
Since the investments began, fair attendance rose. The fair drew 1,117,630 visitors in 2016 — the first of the four record-setting years. After the fair expanded to 13 days in 2017, attendance increased to 1,161,912.
In 2018, the fair set eight daily attendance records and broke the single-day attendance record with 134,115 visitors on the final Saturday of its run. Final attendance was 1,279,010, which again set an all-time record.
This year, the fair broke five daily attendance records and shattered the single-day mark with 147,749 attendees Saturday.
"It is a different fair. It is a new fair," Cuomo said Monday. "It is not your mother and father's fair, certainly not my father's fair. It is a different fair. It is a new fair. And it did not happen coincidentally. It happened because we came up with a plan and we set out and invested."
That plan included a $63 million expo center, $27 million to improve the Orange Lot, a new main gate, upgraded RV park and expanded midway. There were less noticeable improvements, such as fresh paint for buildings, throughout the fairgrounds.
The fair has attracted visitors from beyond central New York. Cuomo noted that visitors from 28 states and six countries in Europe attended the fair this year.
The boost in visitation helped the fair become the third-largest state fair in the U.S.
"We are clearly succeeding in our goal to put on the best fair in the country, attracting more visitors to central New York and growing the region's tourism economy," Fair Director Troy Waffner said.
While Cuomo wants the fair's attendance growth to continue, he also wants to surpass the top two state fairs — Texas and Minnesota.
New York has a long way to go to beat those fairs, each of which drew more than 2 million visitors last year. The Texas State Fair lasts more than three weeks — about twice as long as the New York State Fair.
"We are not going to stop until we are No. 1," Cuomo said. "That I can promise you."