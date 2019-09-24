Francis Conole is the latest Democratic congressional candidate supporting impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump.
Conole, D-Syracuse, announced Tuesday that he believes the House of Representatives should begin impeachment proceedings. He issued a statement after a Washington Post report detailing Trump's decision to withhold military aid before pressuring the Ukrainian president to investigate the son of former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.
"My service at the senior levels of the military and intelligence community taught me it is imperative we gather all the evidence and intelligence possible to ensure the best course of action — a path I have called for repeatedly," said Conole, a U.S. Navy veteran.
"Now, with White House officials' continued refusal to follow congressional subpoenas and U.S. law in the face of recent allegations of President Trump abusing his power and threatening national security by colluding with a foreign government to investigate a political opponent, as well as the numerous possible instances of obstruction of justice documented in the Russia and corruption investigations, it is clear that the only way for this evidence to come to light in front of the American people is through the impeachment process."
The stance represents an evolution on the impeachment question for Conole. After the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's report on the investigation into interference by the Russians during the 2016 election, he called on Congress to build on Mueller's work and continue the inquiries. But he fell short of endorsing impeachment hearings.
Other Democrats in the 24th Congressional District race said there should be, at minimum, impeachment hearings. Dana Balter, who challenged Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in 2018 and is seeking the Democratic nomination again, supports impeachment proceedings against the president.
You have free articles remaining.
Roger Misso was the first Democrat in the race to raise the possibility of impeaching Trump. In May, he declared that "the time for impeachment is now."
While Conole took a more measured approach, he reached a similar conclusion after the recent reports involving Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — details that indicate the president may have abused his power in conversations with a foreign leader.
Trump allegedly urged Zelensky to have Ukrainian officials investigate Biden's son, Hunter. National media outlets have reported that the call is the subject of a whistleblower complaint.
Since the revelation, several Democrats announced they support impeachment hearings against the president. U.S. Rep. Antonio Delgado, who represents portions of New York's Hudson Valley, is among those who want to commence impeachment proceedings.
Conole said if reports of Trump's conduct are true, his "continued actions of coercion are a clear attack on our democracy and our American values."
"Nobody is above the law, including the president, which is why I call on Congress today to protect our country as well as our democracy and begin impeachment hearings against President Donald Trump," he added.