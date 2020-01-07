Despite it being a non-election year, Francis Conole raised more than a half-million dollars in 2019 — a new high for a challenger in the Syracuse-area congressional race.
Conole, a Democrat seeking the party's nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko in the 24th Congressional District, raised more than $150,000 in the final quarter of 2019. For the year, he raised more than $535,000.
His off-year haul is a record for a challenger in this Syracuse-area congressional district. The previous high was set by Dan Maffei, who raised $518,350 in 2007. In that election cycle, Maffei was the leading Democratic candidate to challenge then-U.S. Rep. Jim Walsh. But Walsh announced in January 2008 that he wouldn't seek re-election.
Maffei defeated Republican candidate Dale Sweetland to win the 2008 race.
Conole's campaign said he received more than 2,100 contributions in 2019. Most of the donations — 71% — were small-dollar contributions. Sixty-three percent of the donors live in New York state, according to the campaign.
"Along with record-breaking fundraising success for a first-time candidate in this district, Francis Conole has earned 14 endorsements from a large coalition of Democrats, including a former member of Congress, a local organization of grassroots activists and 12 local elected officials with a history of winning and serving through NY-24," said Will Van Nuys, Conole's campaign manager.
You have free articles remaining.
Conole has been endorsed by several elected officials, including Onondaga County Comptroller Marty Masterpole, Auburn Mayor Michael Quill and former U.S. Rep. Patrick Murphy. He also has the support of Flip NY-24, a group aiming to defeat Katko, R-Camillus, in the 2020 election.
The two other Democrats in the race — Dana Balter and Roger Misso — haven't announced their year-end fundraising totals. Conole's campaign provided preliminary data. The campaigns' fundraising reports must be submitted to the Federal Election Commission by the end of January.
The three Democrats raised an unprecedented amount for Syracuse-area congressional challengers in a non-election year. While the year-end numbers aren't available for Balter or Misso, they raised $302,910 and $256,826 between April 1 and September 30. When combined with Conole's total, the Democrats raised at least $1 million in the off-year.
Katko has remained a prodigious fundraiser in this election cycle. His campaign hasn't released preliminary year-end figures yet, but he already raised more than $1 million for his re-election bid.
The 24th district is expected to be one of the most competitive congressional contests in the country. Democrats believe Katko is one of the most vulnerable Republicans in Congress, while GOP leaders view him as a strong incumbent who can hold on to a seat with a Democratic enrollment advantage.