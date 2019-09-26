One of U.S. Rep. John Katko's Democratic challengers is urging him to support the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump.
Francis Conole on Thursday said Katko, R-Camillus, should "put partisan politics aside" and endorse the impeachment proceedings. Conole announced earlier this week that he supports the impeachment inquiry.
Conole, D-Syracuse, read the memo released by the White House summarizing a phone conversation between President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. He also reviewed the nine-page complaint by a whistleblower alleging that Trump abused his power by seeking a foreign country's help in the 2020 election.
Trump pressed Zelenskyy to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Biden's son had business dealings in the Ukraine.
Before the memo was released, news reports mentioned that Trump withheld military aid from the Ukraine before the call with Zelenskyy. The summary of the call reveals that Zelenskyy referred to the purchase of Javelins — anti-tank missiles made in the U.S. — before Trump told him, "I would like you to do us a favor though."
In public statements, Trump believes he hasn't done anything wrong. Democrats disagree and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced this week that the House would launch an impeachment inquiry.
Conole, a U.S. Navy veteran who served as a defense policy adviser at the Pentagon under James Mattis, Trump's former defense secretary, said the president's actions "undermine national security" and "the integrity of our elections."
"I don't want any president, Democrat or Republican, going out to a foreign power and asking for dirt on a political opponent," he said in a phone interview. "This has broad implications."
Katko hasn't commented since the release of the memo and the whistleblower's complaint, but he opposes the Democrats' impeachment inquiry. He issued a statement after Pelosi's announcement calling it a "dramatic overstep."
"The full facts surrounding the president's conversation with the Ukrainian president need to come out," Katko said.
Conole also highlighted portions of the whistleblower's complaint that suggest the White House covered up the transcript of the president's phone call with the Ukrainian president because they knew it was damaging.
According to the complaint, the transcript was moved from the computer system used to store those documents to another system used to retain classified information.
"These actions ... and any alleged cover ups must be fully investigated so the American people are able to get all the facts," Conole said.