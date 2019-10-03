After authoring a book in the '80s about his role as an attorney in a murder trial, former state Sen. John DeFrancisco pledged to himself that he wouldn't write another.
A long political career and Amazon's self-publishing tools helped change his mind.
This week, DeFrancisco released his 356-page book, "Never Say Never: Adventures in NY Politics." The first part of the book is a help guide of sorts for a new generation of aspiring politicians. The second half of the book contains the Syracuse-area Republican's memories of significant events from his political career.
The project began two or three years ago, DeFrancisco said in an interview. It was largely a solo effort. While he received some help editing the book, he wrote it and navigated Amazon's self-publishing process. (The book is available in paperback or Kindle, Amazon's e-reader.)
"I just thought there were a lot of interesting stories," he said. "Also, there's such a negative feeling about people in politics and everybody gets painted with the same broad brush that I thought maybe it was a good idea to let people who might be thinking about running for office see how it's done."
The first half of the book aims to guide the reader on how to become a candidate for office. There are chapters on raising money, polling, minor parties and getting the nomination.
You have free articles remaining.
Later in the book, DeFrancisco shares stories mainly from his quarter-century as a New York state senator. He offers commentary on issues — constitutional conventions, courts and independent redistricting, to name a few — and recounts experiences with governors, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
He also details his brief time as a gubernatorial candidate in 2018 and what happened at a state Republican Party meeting in March — the moment when it became clear he wasn't going to be the party's nominee.
DeFrancisco closes his book with a message encouraging those interested in running for office to take that step.
"Yes, we are probably in one of the most divisive times in our political history, but good people can make things better," he wrote. "There are few greater highs than helping to solve problems; or passing legislation that positively affects people; or helping to stop bad legislation that would harm people. There are lows too, but the highs greatly outweigh the lows. We're all in this together. Now it's your turn."
DeFrancisco finished the book this year in between enjoying his retirement, which he called "underrated." He and his wife, Linda, traveled to Europe and plan to go again this month. He continues to play golf and tennis. He maintained his workout regimen.
As a retiree, he says he finally appreciates "the luxury of time."
"I was running place to place my whole life," he said. "That's why I say retirement is underrated. You can stay as busy as you want, but you're picking what you want to be busy at and it's not all imposed on you. I enjoy everything about it. It was the right time to leave. I loved what I did, but it worked out perfectly."