Following through on a pledge he made during the 1998 campaign, Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer on Monday completed his annual tour of New York's 62 counties for the 21st year in a row.
Schumer, D-N.Y., finished the tour with a stop in Washington County. It was his 152nd visit to counties outside of the New York City area — upstate New York and Long Island — in 2019.
This year, Schumer made 22 stops in the Capital Region and visited central New York 19 times. He stopped in the Rochester-Finger Lakes region 25 times, visited western New York 16 times and had 13 events in the Southern Tier.
His travel included 27 stops on Long Island, 22 in the Hudson Valley and eight in the North Country.
Schumer's annual tour began in 1999 — his first year in office as one of New York's U.S. senators. He pledged to visit every county at least once a year.
"Not only has this ritual remained a steadfast passion of mine because I get to see the absolute best that New York has to offer, but because of all I learn from my constituents and bring to Washington, D.C.," Schumer said.
Schumer visited Cayuga County in June. He held a press conference in Fair Haven and urged the Army Corps of Engineers to make permanent repairs to the West Barrier Bar pier. He also criticized Plan 2014, a Lake Ontario water management scheme administered by the International Joint Commission, and heard from business owners and residents affected by flooding.
After becoming Senate minority leader in 2017, Schumer pledged to continue the statewide tour. He visited each county that year and, in 2018, completed the tour for the 20th year in a row.
"At the close of 21 years, my beliefs are as clear as ever: Senators who stay in Washington and never return home are simply not doing their job," Schumer said. "That's why I go to all of the street fairs, parades, graduations and public events that I can."