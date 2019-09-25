U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand is asking for the Department of Agriculture to review the fruit and vegetable industry and whether farmers are receiving fair market prices for their crops.
Gillibrand sent a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting the inquiry. She noted that a federal review of the produce industry hasn't been done in nearly 30 years.
There have been significant changes to agriculture over the last few decades, she explained. However, the prices paid to wholesalers for selling crops to grocery stores have increased at a higher rate than the prices paid to farmers.
As an example, Gillibrand told reporters on a conference call Tuesday that the prices paid to apple farmers have gone up 168% over a 20-year period. During that same time frame, prices paid to wholesalers increased 241%. There are similar trends for other crops, such as broccoli and green beans.
"This isn't OK for our farmers or our rural economy," said Gillibrand, a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee.
Gillibrand believes an investigation is needed because of the effects on farmers. The latest Census of Agriculture, which is conducted every five years, found New York lost 11,000 acres of vegetable farms from 2012 to 2017.
Crops account for 39% of New York's agricultural sales. The market value of the state's fruits, tree nuts and berries ranks seventh in the country. The state ranks 12th in sales of vegetables, melons, potatoes and sweet potatoes.
In her letter to Purdue, Gillibrand asked the USDA to study the effects of fewer buyers and brokers in the wholesale market, increased consolidation in the food retail market, labor demand, consumer demand, food safety requirements and new technology.
"Losing more farmers is not an option," Gillibrand said. "We cannot stand by and do nothing as our produce farmers are being hurt."