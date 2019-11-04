In the year marking the 100th anniversary of women winning the right to vote, the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission will meet in the birthplace of the women's rights movement.
U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand announced Monday that the commission will meet at the Women's Rights National Historical Park in Seneca Falls during Convention Days, which commemorates the anniversary of the women's rights convention in 1848.
Convention Days will be held July 17-19 at the park. The date of the commission's meeting has yet to be determined.
The Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission is developing events and programs to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment. The amendment, which was ratified in August 1920, prohibits federal and state governments from denying voting rights to U.S. citizens on the basis of sex.
Gillibrand, D-N.Y., cosponsored the bill that established the commission. In March, she invited the commission to meet in Seneca Falls and visit neighboring sites, such as the Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn.
You have free articles remaining.
"There's no better place to celebrate one of the greatest milestones in our nation's history than the birthplace of the women's suffrage movement," Gillibrand said.
The commission consists of 14 members and began meeting in December 2018. One of the commissioners has a central New York connection. Karen Hill, who was one of Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer's picks to serve on the panel, is president and CEO of the Harriet Tubman Home in Auburn.
At the time of her appointment in 2017, Hill told The Citizen she hoped to bring more attention to Tubman and the Auburn properties associated with her life.
Anna Laymon, acting executive director of the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission, highlighted the role Seneca Falls played in the women's rights movement.
"It is to honor the legacy of the radical, profound and courageous women and men who started a revolution in Seneca Falls that the Women's Suffrage Centennial Commission works to celebrate and commemorate the 100-year anniversary of the passage of the 19th Amendment," Laymon said.