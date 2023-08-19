On Friday, I arrived to cover U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand's event at Auburn Community Hospital.

It was already over.

A day earlier, Gillibrand's office sent a media advisory announcing the senator would visit the hospital on Friday. The start time was 1:50 p.m. The advisory also asked the press to RSVP, which I did. The email included my contact information — my cell number, email address and even my Twitter handle.

A follow-up advisory was sent by Gillibrand's office at 8 a.m. Friday. There were no changes to the notice. The start time remained 1:50 p.m.

Since I don't live far from the hospital, I left my house at 1:40 p.m. I arrived a few minutes early — or so I thought. I was greeted by a city official who commented that it's rare to have an elected official who shows up early, rather than late, to an event.

The reason for his comment was that Gillibrand was already gone. The event had ended. A couple of TV news crews were there doing some post-event interviews. I recognized another member of the press in attendance. There I was, late to the party.

As I spoke with a hospital official, he confirmed the event was over. I began checking my email and phone to see if Gillibrand's office contacted me and I missed it. Nothing. I even checked my office line to see if there was a message from the senator's team. Again, nothing.

I tweeted about this experience because I've never had this happen in 13-plus years with The Citizen. When elected officials visit the city for a press event, we're told about it. If plans change, we're told about it.

Not this time.

Two hours after the event, I received an apology from an aide to Gillibrand. They told me, "We called through everyone who (RSVP'd) since the schedule changed at (the) last moment." I submitted my RSVP at 6:48 p.m. Thursday, according to my email records. I included the subject line, "RSVP for Auburn stop," since I knew there were multiple events happening on Friday. That wasn't enough to receive notification of the schedule change.

There are two reasons I am writing about this. One is to explain why there wasn't coverage of the event on Friday. The purpose of the event was to highlight $2 million the hospital received for its cancer center — funding I wrote about in December.

The other is to prevent this from happening in the future. I'm still here, folks. The Citizen/auburnpub.com is still here. I have interviewed Gillibrand multiple times and covered numerous stories about her over the years. I didn't think I needed to remind her team that Auburn has a newspaper and a politics reporter. When she visits the city again, hopefully they remember.