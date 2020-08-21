Harding: NYS Fair, a concert and a memory COVID-19 won't take away

In 2017, The Beach Boys performed at Chevy Court. We didn't know it at the time, but it would be the last time my father-in-law would join us at the state fair. The photo that accompanies this story was from that night. For the Chicago show, we didn't have bleachers. This time, we got there early enough to secure some bleacher seats for the concert. We ate Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and had another memorable evening.

The COVID-19 pandemic can take away the fair, but it can't take away the experiences that people like my father-in-law have at the fairgrounds. How many others have gone to the fair seeking a respite from something challenging, whether it was a tough day at work or, worse, a terminal diagnosis? I don't have scientific data on this, but I suspect the number is much larger than one.

That's why the fair is special. You can go there and get lost in a world of food, music and fun. You can leave your worries outside of the gates. It's the kind of place we long for in the midst of this pandemic.

The positive bit for us is that the pandemic will end at some point. We will get through this. The fair will be waiting for us on the other side. With it will come the opportunity to make many more memories and spend time with family and friends. After all we've been through over these past five months, I know we will cherish those moments when they return.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

