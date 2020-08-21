Harding: NYS Fair, a concert and a memory COVID-19 won't take away

In that moment, it became real. The New York State Fair is really canceled this year.
The moment was during my stroll through the state fairgrounds on Thursday. I was there to report on a couple of stories. I walked from the administration building to the back of Chevy Court. On the way, I noticed the bleachers weren't in place at Chevy Court. There was nothing but green grass at the concert venue. The barriers that are usually in place for crowd control were nowhere to be seen.
There were more "This is really happening" moments as I walked around the fairgrounds and snapped some photos. But my mind kept going back to Chevy Court — and a memory.
I have written before about my late father-in-law, Daryl. He died of renal cell carcinoma (kidney cancer) on the second day of 2019. He lived with terminal cancer for a little over three years.
Daryl learned of the diagnosis in October 2015. While we were given an estimate of how long he could live, we didn't know for sure how much time he had left.
Fast forward to March 2016 and the state fair announces that Chicago, the legendary rock band, would close out the fair with a Labor Day concert. Daryl was a Chicago fan. He told the story a few times about a concert that he attended at Rich Stadium (now Bills Stadium, apparently) and Chicago was one of the acts.
It was about a month or so before the fair when Daryl and my mother-in-law, Paula, said they would visit during the fair. They had the date picked out: Labor Day. They wanted to go to the Chicago concert.
We sat to the right of the Chevy Court stage and had a good view of the show. Chicago played a great set. I remember looking over at Daryl a few times during the show. He was enjoying himself. We knew that cancer had taken up residence inside his body. But on the outside, in that moment? Joy. If you didn't know him, you wouldn't have known he had 2 1/2 years to live.
After the concert came the fireworks, and we stayed around for those too. It was a great display to close out the 2016 fair.
I thought about that night as I stood there looking at the empty Chevy Court on Thursday. I thought about what the fair gave us — a distraction, even for a few hours, from reality. But also, and something far more meaningful, memories.
In 2017, The Beach Boys performed at Chevy Court. We didn't know it at the time, but it would be the last time my father-in-law would join us at the state fair. The photo that accompanies this story was from that night. For the Chicago show, we didn't have bleachers. This time, we got there early enough to secure some bleacher seats for the concert. We ate Dinosaur Bar-B-Que and had another memorable evening.
The COVID-19 pandemic can take away the fair, but it can't take away the experiences that people like my father-in-law have at the fairgrounds. How many others have gone to the fair seeking a respite from something challenging, whether it was a tough day at work or, worse, a terminal diagnosis? I don't have scientific data on this, but I suspect the number is much larger than one.
That's why the fair is special. You can go there and get lost in a world of food, music and fun. You can leave your worries outside of the gates. It's the kind of place we long for in the midst of this pandemic.
The positive bit for us is that the pandemic will end at some point. We will get through this. The fair will be waiting for us on the other side. With it will come the opportunity to make many more memories and spend time with family and friends. After all we've been through over these past five months, I know we will cherish those moments when they return.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!