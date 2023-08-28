My 20-year high school reunion is approaching, which means it is nearly 20 years since I made one of the most important decisions of my life.

I chose SUNY Fredonia — and I'm glad I did.

In 2004, I had several options. One possibility was to play college soccer. There were certain schools that "recruited" me, but even with financial aid and scholarships, the price wasn't right. As much as I wanted to play soccer at the next level, I didn't want to go broke doing it.

There aren't too many 18-year-olds who make the responsible decision, but in that moment, I did. I wanted a college with a great campus and the right academic programs. Affordability was a factor, too. That led me to SUNY Fredonia.

A key part of this story is that I had visited the SUNY Fredonia campus years before. My dad took me there to watch a soccer game and show me where he went to school. (As a young boy, he attended the equivalent of pre-K or kindergarten on the Fredonia campus.)

The next time I visited Fredonia, it was for freshman orientation.

I struggled early on in my career at Fredonia. This wasn't due to excessive partying or other collegiate activities. In high school, I was an OK student who was active in sports. In college, I no longer had sports to provide that balance. I had to find something else. I thought my major (marketing) would provide that challenge, but with every class I took, I grew uninterested.

Enter Dr. Franklin Krohn. Dr. Krohn was a professor in the business department at Fredonia. He was also my adviser. I don't know what made me do it, but I opened up to him about my struggles. He shared some of the best advice I have ever received — that I needed to find something I loved. He did not discourage me from changing majors, even though that would be one less student in his department.

That conversation with Dr. Krohn came at an important point of my life. I was halfway through my studies at Fredonia when I changed majors, from business to political science. If I waited any longer, I probably wouldn't have been able to pull it off. But thanks to Dr. Krohn's timely advice, I made the switch with enough time to complete my degree on time.

Political science was the perfect fit for me. The political science department at Fredonia has great professors, many of whom are still there. One of the moments that stands out is when I delivered my capstone presentation, a requirement for senior political science majors. All of the department's faculty were in the room. I'll admit that was an intimidating sight, but these are smart people who wanted to bring out the best in all of us. They succeeded.

I tell my wife, who is a SUNY Fredonia alumna, that I wish I appreciated Fredonia more in the moment. After graduating from college, we did not return for six years. We were driving to Ohio in 2014 when we decided to stop in Fredonia. We toured the campus, from the residence halls to the buildings that housed our classrooms. It was sometime during the visit that it hit me. I wouldn't have achieved all that I've achieved without my time at Fredonia.

My wife and I decided to make annual trips to Fredonia. For a couple of years, it was something we did on our wedding anniversary in June. (Our relationship began as students at Fredonia.) This year, we went in July. We spent four years there as students, but these annual pilgrimages don't get old. Now, we have our (almost) 2-year-old daughter to bring along with us.

Fredonia is home. It always will be. I love the people, the buildings, the close-knit community. It's everything I wanted in a college campus. It played a pivotal role in my development, and I will never forget it.