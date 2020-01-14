Helming's bill to make English official NY language backed by anti-immigrant group

An anti-immigrant group founded by a white nationalist is supporting state Sen. Pam Helming's bill to designate English as New York's official language.

Helming's office sent a news release Tuesday that names ProEnglish as a supporter of her bill to make English the state's official language. The Anti-Defamation League refers to ProEnglish as an anti-immigrant group. The Southern Poverty Law Center identifies ProEnglish as a hate group.

ProEnglish was founded by the late John Tanton, a white nationalist who was linked to anti-immigrant organizations. On its website, the group says it is "the nation's leading advocate of official English" and defends "English's historic role as America's common, unifying language, and to persuade lawmakers to adopt English as the official language at all levels of government."

Helming used similar language while touting her legislation. She said designating English as New York's official language would "celebrate its unifying impact and encourage its adoption, as it helps bring us together as a state and nation."

Stephen Guschov, executive director of ProEnglish, praised Helming's bill.