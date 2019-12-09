In a group of number twos, New York Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul will be number one.
Hochul has been elected chair of the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association, a political group that supports candidates for lieutenant governor in states across the country. When her term begins in 2020, she will be the first woman to serve as the organization's solo chair.
The New Yorker will succeed Delaware Lt. Gov. Governor Bethany Hall-Long and Washington Lt. Gov. Cyrus Habib, who served as co-chairs of the group.
"Lieutenant governors have unique perspectives on the ground in our diverse states, and as we've seen in 2018 and 2019, Democrats can compete all across this country and know how to win using a Democratic message," Hochul said. "I look forward to leading the effort to re-elect our Democratic lieutenant governors and win in more state capitals as we head into the critical 2020 election year."
Hochul will lead an organization that recently became a recognized political committee and has 24 members — Democratic lieutenant governors from 22 states and two U.S. territories.
Last week, Hochul announced the National Lieutenant Governors Association's 2021 annual meeting will be held in Buffalo — her hometown.
Being elected chair of the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association is another highlight in Hochul's political career, which spans three decades. She served on the Hamburg Town Board in western New York and a term as Erie County clerk. In 2011, she won a special election to represent several western New York counties in Congress.
In 2014, Hochul joined Gov. Andrew Cuomo on the Democratic ticket. She replaced former Lt. Gov. Bob Duffy, who departed after one term. Cuomo and Hochul won the election in 2014 and were re-elected in 2018.
As lieutenant governor, Hochul has crisscrossed New York. She visits each of the state's 62 counties every year. She's led several of Cuomo's initiatives, including the regional economic development councils.
Democratic National Committee Chairman Tom Perez, a Buffalo native, believes Hochul is a great choice to lead the Democratic Lieutenant Governors Association.
"If you want a job done right, give it to a Buffalonian," he said. "Kathy Hochul is a tireless champion of working families and a brilliant campaigner who knows how to compete in tough races, engage voters and, above all, win. I'm thrilled to have her in this fight."