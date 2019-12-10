A bill passed by the House of Representatives Tuesday includes amendments authored by U.S. Rep. John Katko to research harmful algal blooms and address Lake Ontario water level regulation.
The House approved the Coastal and Great Lakes Community Enhancement Act. Katko, R-Camillus, added language to the bill that authorizes the U.S. Geological Survey to research harmful algal blooms. Harmful algal blooms have been found on three lakes in Katko's district — Cayuga, Owasco and Skaneateles lakes.
Owasco Lake is the main drinking water source for the city of Auburn and a handful of towns in Cayuga County. The city of Syracuse and surrounding towns get drinking water from Skaneateles Lake.
The harmful algal bloom amendment was supported by other New York members of Congress, including U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi, Joe Morelle and Elise Stefanik.
"Harmful algal blooms have been reported across my district — including in Franklin, Washington and Saratoga counties," Stefanik, R-Schuylerville, said. "Offering this amendment to support research into why these blooms are developing and how to eradicate them is critical to preserving the North Country's diverse ecosystems."
A separate amendment would allow grants to be used to assess water level regulatory practices on the Great Lakes, including Lake Ontario.
The grant funding could be used to examine the effectiveness of Plan 2014, which regulates Lake Ontario water levels. Katko has been a critic of Plan 2014 because of flooding that's occurred along the Lake Ontario shoreline in 2017 and this year.
"These amendments will help ensure families in our community have access to clean drinking water, and protect shoreline communities against future costly flooding along Lake Ontario," Katko said.