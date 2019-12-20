The House voted on Thursday to temporarily end a $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions — a provision of the 2017 tax law that has been blasted by New York members of Congress and other state elected officials, including Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
The legislation passed by a 218-206 vote. Five Republicans, including New York Reps. John Katko, Peter King and Tom Reed, supported the measure. Katko, R-Camillus, and Reed, R-Corning, voted for the GOP tax plan two years ago this month.
Most Democrats voted for the proposal, but 16 members — including U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez — broke with the party to oppose the bill.
The legislation would temporarily end the $10,000 cap on state and local tax deductions that affects high-taxed states like New York. Before the 2017 tax law, there wasn't a cap on state and local tax deductions for taxpayers who itemized their returns.
For the 2019 tax year, the bill would double the cap for married couples filing jointly from $10,000 to $20,000. In the 2020 and 2021 tax years, the cap would be repealed.
It would be paid for by permanently increasing the top tax rate for high-income earners from 37 to 39.6%. House Democrats accepted a GOP proposal to continue the $10,000 cap for those earning at least $100 million a year and increase deductions for first responders and teachers.
Most Republicans criticized the legislation to end the cap on state and local tax deductions. U.S. Rep. Kevin Brady, a Texas Republican who serves as ranking member of the House Ways and Means Committee, authored the 2017 tax law. During the House floor debate, he said the Democrats' proposal "is a tax cut for the wealthy and a green light for state and local politicians to raise taxes on local families even higher."
U.S. Rep. Mike Thompson, a California Democrat, disagreed.
"This bill isn't about cutting taxes for high earners," he said. "This bill is about tax fairness ensuring that taxpayers are not double taxed by being required to pay federal income tax on earnings they pay in state and local taxes."
The SALT cap has been criticized by leaders in Democratic states like New York because they believe it unfairly targets them. Cuomo has repeatedly criticized the provision.
Earlier this year, the state faced a $2.3 billion revenue gap. Cuomo blamed the SALT cap and accused Republicans in Washington of launching an "economic civil war" because of the $10,000 limit's effect on heavily Democratic states.
Cuomo on Thursday praised the House for passing legislation to end the cap. He urged the Senate to consider the bill.
"The Trump administration's SALT policy was a politically motivated economic assault on New York," he said. "As the number one donor state, New Yorkers are sick and tired of being used as ATMs, footing an additional $15 billion each year that will be redistributed to red states and big corporations."
The Senate likely won't vote on the legislation. Even if it cleared the Senate, it would be vetoed by President Donald Trump.
The White House issued a veto threat and said the bill would "unfairly force all federal taxpayers to subsidize a tax break for the wealthy, as well as excessive government spending by fiscally irresponsible states."