A bill authored by U.S. Rep. John Katko and passed by the House Thursday could help passengers who lose their TSA PreCheck or other "trusted traveler" status.
Katko's legislation would allow individuals who have their trusted traveler status revoked due to an error to have their enrollment in the program extended "by an amount of time equal to the period of revocation," according to the text of the bill.
There have been instances in which passengers have their trusted traveler status revoked or suspended because of an error by the Department of Homeland Security. One example mentioned by Katko, R-Camillus, is an innocent person sharing a name with a known or suspected terrorist on a watch list.
It can be a costly process for travelers who attempt to rejoin the programs.
"Under current law, it is time consuming and difficult for individuals to navigate multiple federal agencies and bureaucratic hurdles to get Trusted Traveler status reinstated if it has been erroneously revoked," Katko said.
"With my legislation, travelers will be able to more easily remedy these types of errors and, once resolved, Trusted Traveler enrollees who have had their status wrongly suspended will be provided an extension equivalent to the length of the wrongful delay."
You have free articles remaining.
Another provision in the bill aims to prevent future errors. It would require the comptroller general of the United States to review the Department of Homeland Security's trusted traveler programs.
The review would examine whether the department tracks trusted traveler program trends and causes of identity errors that affect a person's enrollment in those programs. It would also explore the redress procedures in place and how the department could improve those standards.
Katko's bill was cosponsored by three of his colleagues — all Democrats. The cosponsors include U.S. Rep. Bonnie Watson Coleman, who served as ranking member of the House Homeland Security subcommittee Katko chaired during the last Congress.
"I am proud to have received bipartisan support for this legislation and will continue my work to ensure traveler efficiency, safety and security," Katko said.
It's the third Katko-sponsored bill the Democratic-led House has passed this year.