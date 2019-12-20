U.S. Rep. John Katko joined a large bipartisan coalition in the House to vote on Thursday to approve the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement — an update to the much-maligned North American Free Trade Agreement between the three countries.
The House passed the implementation legislation by a 385-41 vote. Nearly equal numbers of Democrats (193) and Republicans (192) voted for the new trade deal.
Katko, R-Camillus, said the agreement will "significantly improve market access for American farmers and manufacturers." He believes it will provide a boost to central New York's economy.
The agreement, according to Katko, contains "key wins" for agriculture.
"With Mexico and Canada serving as some of the most significant markets in the world for U.S. soybeans, this agreement is critical to ensuring trade certainty for our region's soybean farmers," he said. "USMCA also addresses unfair trade barriers that have significantly reduced access to Canadian markets for our district's dairy farmers and devastated our local farm economy."
Some of the important provisions focus on the agriculture trade relationship between the U.S. and Canada. The Office of the Trade Representative said Canada will provide new tariff rate quotas for the U.S. which will help with the flow of certain dairy products, including milk, cheese, powdered milk and ice cream.
Canada will eliminate two classes of milk prices that affected U.S. producers. Cayuga Milk Ingredients, an Aurelius-based company, lost $30 million in sales after one of Canada's milk pricing schemes took effect.
USMCA would retain NAFTA provisions that ensure there aren't tariffs on soybeans and soy products. The American Soybean Association noted that Mexico is the second-biggest market for U.S. whole beans and the No. 2 buyer of soybean meal and soybean oil. Canada ranks fourth in purchasing soybean meal and seventh in the purchase of soybean oil.
Soybeans are one of the top crops grown by New York farmers.
The trade deal is one of President Donald Trump's signature achievements. House Democrats pressed for revisions to the agreement, including updated environmental and worker protection provisions. It's being supported by some labor groups, including the AFL-CIO.
"I applaud passage of this long-awaited trade agreement and am proud to have supported a measure that will empower central New York workers our region's agriculture industry," Katko said.
The USMCA will be considered by the Senate in early 2020.