By a party-line vote, the House of Representatives on Friday passed legislation to restore the Voting Rights Act — a 1965 law that was gutted by a Supreme Court ruling in 2013.
The House passed the legislation sponsored by U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell, an Alabama Democrat, to reinstate a key provision related to states with a history of voter suppression needing to obtain pre-clearance from the Department of Justice for any election changes.
The House vote was 228-187. The only member to split with their party was U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick, a Pennsylvania Republican. He was the only GOP member to vote for the bill.
U.S. Rep. John Katko, who represents central New York in Congress, voted against the measure.
Under the bill, states and local governments would be required to obtain preclearance for a 10-year period if 15 or more voting rights violations occurred in the state during the previous 25-year period or if 10 or more violations occurred during the previous 25 years, with at least one violation committed by the state.
The legislation also requires states and political subdivisions to notify the public of any changes to voting practices.
"Since the Supreme Court's Shelby vs. Holder decision, many states have enacted more restrictive voting laws that have led us in the wrong direction," Sewell said in a statement. "The Voting Rights Advancement Act helps protect and advance the legacy of those brave foot soldiers of the civil rights movement by restoring key provisions of the Voting Rights Act of 1965 and empowering the Justice Department to stop voter suppression tactics before they go into place."
During the House floor debate, Republicans criticized Democrats for making the Voting Rights Act a partisan issue. U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis, an Illinois Republican, said the Supreme Court struck down the coverage formula because it was "no longer relevant."
"H.R. 4 is about two things: Placing the unnecessary preclearance requirements onto states and the Democrats giving the Department of Justice control over all election activity," Davis said.
The bill seeks to restore a key portion of the Voting Rights that was struck down by the Shelby County, Alabama vs. Holder ruling in 2013. By a 5-to-4 margin, the Supreme Court ruled that the coverage formula established by the Voting Rights Act was unconstitutional. Due to the ruling, the preclearance requirement in the law became obsolete.
The coverage formula applied to state and political subdivisions that "maintained a test or device restricting the opportunity to register and vote," according to the Department of Justice. Another part of the formula would apply to states or local governments where less than 50% of voting-eligible individuals were registered to vote or less than 50% of voting-age residents voted in the presidential election.
Based on the formula, several states — including Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, South Carolina and Virginia — were considered covered jurisdictions. Other municipalities were subject to the coverage formula, which meant the preclearance requirement applied to them.
With the preclearance standard in place, states and local municipalities were required to seek approval from the Department of Justice for any election-related changes.
Since the Supreme Court ruling six years ago, Sewell said nearly two-dozen states have implemented voter ID laws and some states that were subject to the coverage formula have closed or merged polling places, altered early voting periods or adopted other restrictive measures.
U.S. Rep. John Lewis, a civil rights leader who presided over the House vote Friday, repeated what other critics have stated over the last several years — that the Supreme Court ruling has led to states engaging in voter suppression tactics.
"The election of 2016 was a wakeup call," Lewis said. "Voters were threatened and given false information. Hundreds of thousands of voters were purged from the rolls all over the country. People who had voted for decades were turned away from the polls. What happened? It was the first election in over 50 years without the protection of the Voting Rights Act. We must repair what the Supreme Court damaged."