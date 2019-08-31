In early August, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that $20 million in state funding would be available for homeowners affected by Lake Ontario flooding.
Last week, Cuomo provided an update on how homeowners can apply for funding — and what the eligibility requirements are for the program.
The application period will be open from Oct. 1 through Oct. 31. The program is administered by New York State Homes and Community Renewal, which is the state agency that oversees affordable housing.
More information about the application process can be found at hcr.ny.gov.
Homeowners in Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wayne counties could get up to $50,000 for damage to their primary residences, according to the state's announcement.
The damage must have occurred between Jan. 1, 2019 through Sept. 30, 2019. Applications for aid must be received during the open period to receive consideration.
The state said it will give priority to "applications that address damage incurred to primary residences which sustained direct physical flood-related damage that threatens the safety of the home."
Applications for funding to address shoreline damage will be reviewed later, according to a news release. Cuomo's office said that will come after the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative allocates funding for projects through its process.
The initiative plans to invest up to $300 million to improve infrastructure along the shore and boost economic development. Some of these projects may repair shoreline damage, which is why the state will wait to consider those applications from homeowners.
The REDI program and the relief for homeowners are part of the state's response to flooding along Lake Ontario. The lake's water levels rose to over 249 feet this year — a new record. The lake reached a higher point than it was in 2017 when Lake Ontario flooding caused millions of dollars in damages.
"Hundreds of homeowners and businesses experienced significant damage to their properties during this year's record-breaking flooding on Lake Ontario," Cuomo said in a statement. "As we continue to invest in strengthening infrastructure along the shoreline for the long term, we are also helping homeowners in the near term get the resources they need to make necessary repairs to their homes."
Lake Ontario water levels are declining. As of Thursday, the lake was at 247.38 feet — nearly two feet below its peak over the summer.
Last week, Cayuga County announced that its state of emergency and the no-wake order for boaters have been lifted.
With the water receding, state and local officials plan to assess how much damage was caused by the flooding. It's likely that the state will seek another federal disaster declaration. In 2017, President Donald Trump issued a major disaster declaration for the eight counties affected by Lake Ontario flooding.
For now, the state is engaged in its own effort to solidify the shoreline and help homeowners address flood damage.
"Ensuring that residents throughout the affected regions can bounce back and rebuild their lives in the wake of the severe and historic flooding along the Lake Ontario shoreline is a top priority of the REDI Commission," said Empire State Development Chairman Howard Zemsky, who serves as co-chair of the commission. "We will will continue working to target specific needs and projects prioritized by local stakeholders, helping these communities to both recover and to become more resilient."