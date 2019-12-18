New York's congressional delegation, like the full House of Representatives, split along party lines on votes to impeach President Donald Trump.
The House on Wednesday voted to impeach Trump — the third time in U.S. history a president has been impeached. Trump is accused of abusing his power and obstructing Congress.
The first article, abuse of power, passed by a 230-197 vote, with one member — Hawaii U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, a Democratic presidential candidate — voting present. The second article, obstruction of Congress, passed by a similar margin — 229 to 198. Gabbard also voted present on the second article of impeachment.
Two Democrats, U.S. Reps. Collin Peterson and Jeff Van Drew, voted against both articles. One Democrat, U.S. Rep. Jared Golden, supported the abuse of power charge but voted against the obstruction of Congress article.
Twenty New York Democrats supported both articles of impeachment against Trump, who is accused of soliciting foreign interference in a presidential election by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading Democratic presidential candidate. The obstruction of Congress article stemmed from Trump's actions to have White House officials and federal agencies defy congressional subpoenas during the impeachment inquiry.
U.S. Rep. Jerrold Nadler, a Manhattan Democrat who chairs the House Judiciary Committee, said during the hours-long House debate that Congress couldn't wait until the 2020 election to address Trump's conduct.
"His actions warrant his impeachment and demand his removal from office," Nadler said.
Other New York Democrats spoke in support of impeaching Trump. U.S. Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, the No. 5 House Democrat, blasted Trump for pressuring a foreign government for his personal gain.
House Democrats, Jeffries continued, will hold Trump accountable.
"We will clarify that, in America, no one is above the law," he said.
Two New York Republicans spoke during the debate. U.S. Rep. Lee Zeldin, who represents part of Long Island, criticized Democrats for claiming the facts are "uncontested."
In remarks near the end of the debate, Zeldin mentioned a conspiracy theory that's been debunked — that Ukraine meddled in the 2016 election. He also noted that Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky has said there wasn't pressure from Trump to investigate Biden.
"This is an embarrassment for House Democrats," Zeldin said.
U.S. Rep. Peter King also sided with Republicans against the articles of impeachment. King, a Long Island Republican, was in the House when President Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998. While most Republicans supported Clinton's impeachment, King voted against the four articles considered by the House.
King thinks Democrats are "weaponizing impeachment" by targeting Trump. He believes it's an abuse of power by House Democrats.
You have free articles remaining.
"Today's articles of impeachment are an assault on our Constitution and the American people," he said.
But House Democrats, including many from New York, disagreed.
U.S. Rep. Carolyn Maloney, who chairs the House Oversight and Government Reform Committee, called Trump's obstruction of Congress "unprecedented, indisputable and impeachable."
Maloney said she found the president's obstruction "offensive" because even President Richard Nixon, who faced an impeachment probe before resigning from office, turned over some documents after being subpoenaed.
In Nixon's case, the House Judiciary Committee approved articles of impeachment for abuse of power, contempt of Congress and obstruction of justice. But Maloney believes Trump's actions were worse than Nixon's.
"When President Trump defies our subpoenas and obstructs our impeachment inquiry, we cannot let that stand," she said. "If we do, then that's the end of Congress as a co-equal branch of government."
Here is how New York's congressional delegation voted on the articles of impeachment against Trump:
Article I: Abuse of power
YEAS: Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D), Rep. Yvette Clarke (D), Rep. Antonio Delgado (D), Rep. Eliot Engel (D), Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D), Rep. Brian Higgins (D), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D), Rep. Nita Lowey (D), Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D), Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D), Rep. Gregory Meeks (D), Rep. Grace Meng (D), Rep. Joe Morelle (D), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), Rep. Kathleen Rice (D), Rep. Max Rose (D), Rep. Tom Suozzi (D), Rep. Paul Tonko (D), Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D)
NAYS: Rep. John Katko (R), Rep. Peter King (R), Rep. Tom Reed (R), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R), Rep. Lee Zeldin (R)
NOT VOTING: Rep. Jose Serrano (D)
Article II: Obstruction of Congress
YEAS: Rep. Anthony Brindisi (D), Rep. Yvette Clarke (D), Rep. Antonio Delgado (D), Rep. Eliot Engel (D), Rep. Adriano Espaillat (D), Rep. Brian Higgins (D), Rep. Hakeem Jeffries (D), Rep. Nita Lowey (D), Rep. Carolyn Maloney (D), Rep. Sean Patrick Maloney (D), Rep. Gregory Meeks (D), Rep. Grace Meng (D), Rep. Joe Morelle (D), Rep. Jerrold Nadler (D), Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D), Rep. Kathleen Rice (D), Rep. Max Rose (D), Rep. Tom Suozzi (D), Rep. Paul Tonko (D), Rep. Nydia Velazquez (D)
NAYS: Rep. John Katko (R), Rep. Peter King (R), Rep. Tom Reed (R), Rep. Elise Stefanik (R), Rep. Lee Zeldin (R)
NOT VOTING: Rep. Jose Serrano (D)