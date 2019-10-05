AUBURN — Whether it's local elections in Cayuga and Onondaga counties this year or congressional and state legislative races in 2020, Pam Hunter believes Democrats are positioned to win several seats.
Hunter, D-Syracuse, is a state assemblywoman and chair of the Onondaga County Democratic Committee. In late September, she headlined a Democratic Women of Cayuga County rally supporting five women running for Auburn City Council and county Legislature seats.
Hunter's short-term priority is the local elections, especially in her county. Democrats have a slate of candidates for county-wide seats, including Tony Malavenda for county executive, Chuck Keller for district attorney and Marty Masterpole for county comptroller.
In an interview after the rally in Auburn, Hunter said she's impressed with the candidates in Onondaga County and neighboring Cayuga County. She's also confident about their prospects in the upcoming elections.
"In Onondaga County, we have a very strong Democratic enrollment advantage and, here in Cayuga County, we have lots of strong Democratic women who are actively out here working," she said. "I think paired with an enrollment advantage and strong women working hard here in Cayuga County, we'll definitely see many, many Democratic wins in 2019."
While the 2020 elections are more than a year away, there are races that Hunter will be watching. At the top of the list: The 24th Congressional District race.
There are three Democratic candidates — Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso — running for the party's nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko. A primary is likely. The primary election date is Tuesday, June 23, 2020.
In past elections, Democrats in the 24th district — it covers the western part of Oswego County and all of Cayuga, Onondaga and Wayne counties — waited until the first few months of the year to designate a candidate. But with the petition process beginning in late February, the designation process will begin earlier.
Hunter said the designating process, which gives party committees the ability to endorse a candidate, will begin weeks after the 2019 election.
"We have three strong candidates," she said. "I think that with the national narrative that is happening, we are primed to be able to take NY-24. We weren't able to get there this past time (in 2018) and in the past couple years we weren't able to get there. But again, with our Democratic enrollment, with the troubles at the national level and with our strong candidates, we're poised, primed and ready to win in 2020."
Another race will receive plenty of attention. It's possible there will be a special election in the 50th Senate District.
You have free articles remaining.
State Sen. Bob Antonacci, a Republican who was elected in 2018 to succeed longtime state Sen. John DeFrancisco, is running for state Supreme Court judge this year. He is one of five candidates vying for three seats on the bench.
If Antonacci is successful, he will resign his Senate seat on Jan. 1. That will create a vacancy, and Gov. Andrew Cuomo has the authority to call a special election.
Even if Antonacci isn't elected to serve as a judge, the seat will be a top target for Democrats. When it was an open seat in 2018, Antonacci narrowly won the election. Democratic candidate John Mannion, who is exploring another run in 2020, lost by 2,332 votes.
Hunter is familiar with the Senate district because her Assembly district overlaps with the 50th.
"There are ways we can move some of those towns forward," she said. "It has broader reach outside of Onondaga County, obviously, into Cayuga County as well. We see a revitalization here in the city of Auburn, but there's a lot of rural poverty happening in Onondaga County and Cayuga County. We need a perspective that we want to be able to move everyone forward. I don't think that's necessarily been happening with the representation in that Senate district."
Facebook Live interviews
The Citizen will host Facebook Live interviews with candidates for Auburn mayor and city council. The first two interviews have already been scheduled.
Cayuga County Legislator Tim Lattimore, who served as mayor from 2004 to 2007 and is the Republican nominee this year, will answer questions at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Auburn Mayor Michael Quill, a Democrat seeking a fourth term leading the city, will join The Citizen for an interview at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 16.
Questions can be submitted during the live interview or in advance. To submit a question ahead of the interviews, send it to robert.harding@lee.net.