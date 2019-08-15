More than seven months ago, state Sen. Bob Antonacci was sworn in to represent parts of Cayuga and Onondaga counties. Now, he's seeking a new post.
Antonacci, a Republican, is a candidate for state Supreme Court in the 5th Judicial District. If he is elected judge, he will vacate the state Senate seat in January 2020. And that could leave residents of the district, which includes most of Auburn and a sliver of Syracuse, without representation for at least the first two months of the legislative session — possibly longer.
There are two options if Antonacci wins the judicial seat. Gov. Andrew Cuomo could call a special election as soon as Antonacci resigns from the Senate. If Cuomo calls a special election, it can be held no earlier than 70 days and no later than 80 days after issuing the proclamation.
Rich Azzopardi, a spokesman for Cuomo, said they will "review the situation if and when it arises."
If Cuomo calls a special election immediately after Antonacci steps down, the earliest it would occur is mid-March. That could ensure the 50th district is represented during the budget process.
Senate Democrats prefer the special election option, in part, because of past success. State Sen. Todd Kaminsky, a Long Island Democrat, won a special election to succeed former Senate Majority Leader Dean Skelos, a Republican, in 2016. State Sen. Shelley Mayer, a Westchester County Democrat, won a special election last year to fill the vacant 37th district seat.
Kaminsky won his general election campaign later that year and was re-elected in 2018. Mayer, months after her special election victory, won again in the general.
Whether there's a special election or not, the 50th district will be a top target for Democrats. It was in 2018 when Antonacci defeated Democratic foe John Mannion. Nearly $3 million was spent by the candidates and outside groups.
Gary Ginsburg, a spokesman for the Senate Democratic Conference, said Republicans "have abandoned central New York and upstate families."
"The Republicans voted against the permanent property tax cap and voted against school funding support for local communities," he said. "Taxpayers in the 50th District deserve a strong voice in Albany who will fight for their values and priorities and who will represent them in the Senate majority."
Republicans believe, with or without Antonacci as the candidate, they can maintain their hold on the 50th district seat.
It was an open seat in 2018 after longtime state Sen. John DeFrancisco, a Republican, opted to not seek re-election. The GOP made retaining the seat, which they've held for more than a half century, a top priority.
Antonacci won in a year that wasn't good for Republicans across the state and country. Republicans lost several state Senate seats, but held onto the 50th.
Onondaga County Republican Chairman Tom Dadey said Tuesday that while there's a long way to go until the 2020 election, he's confident his party can repeat its 2018 performance.
"That's certainly going to be a race that we'll take seriously," he said. "I think we have a proven track record of that in Onondaga County. We worked really hard to keep that seat and we're going to work really hard to make sure we keep that seat."
If Antonacci wins the judicial seat, party leaders expect there will be a lot of interest in the 50th district race.
Dadey thinks the Republicans who briefly entered the race last year may consider another run. Syracuse City Councilor Joe Carni sought the party's nomination. Rick Guy, a former member of the Syracuse Common Council and one-time congressional candidate, could give the race another look. Other Republicans may be interested.
Cayuga County Democratic Chairman Ian Phillips said he hopes Mannion will run again. Phillips was Mannion's campaign manager during the 2018 election.
"He represented a fresh face and a clear contrast from a career politician like Antonacci," Phillips said.
But other Democrats may want to run for the seat. Kerin Rigney, a DeWitt town councilor, was in the 2018 race until it became clear Mannion was the party's choice to run for Senate. Joe Chiarenza, another DeWitt town councilor, dropped out of the contest after Mannion won the Democratic designation.
Democrats have a slight enrollment advantage in the 50th district. As of February, there were 64,477 active Democrats and 62,696 active GOP voters.
The 50th district includes a portion of Syracuse and the towns of Camillus, Clay, DeWitt, Elbridge, Geddes, Lysander, Manlius, Marcellus, Onondaga, Otisco, Skaneateles, Spafford and Van Buren in Onondaga County. Most of Auburn and the Cayuga County towns of Brutus, Cato, Ira and Sennett are in the district.