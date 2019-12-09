The number of opioid overdose deaths in New York declined in 2018 — a drop the state attributed to greater access to treatment facilities and increased prevention services.
According to the state Department of Health, there were 1,824 opioid overdose deaths in 2018, down from 2,170 in 2017. It's the first decline in opioid overdose deaths since 2009.
The statistics were reported by 57 counties outside New York City. The city totals were excluded from the statewide figures.
In Cayuga County, opioid overdose deaths dropped from 20 in 2017 to 11 last year.
"New York's first reduction in opioid overdose deaths in over 10 years is an important milestone and demonstrates our work to combat this deadly scourge is working," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
You have free articles remaining.
A progress report released by the state Heroin and Opioid Task Force details New York's efforts to address the crisis. Over a three-year period, the state added nearly 500 more treatment beds and created over 1,800 opioid treatment program slots. The state also sought to boost the availability of medication-assisted treatment in hospitals and other health care facilities.
The report states that New York's push to increase medication-assisted treatment led to a nearly 47% bump in the number of patients receiving prescriptions for opioid use disorders between 2012 and 2018.
There are also more recovery centers in New York. In 2016, there were three recovery centers in the state. Now, there are 32. In 2018, nearly 32,000 people visited a recovery center in New York.
State leaders acknowledged, though, that the opioid crisis remains a problem. Preliminary data shows there were 304 opioid overdose deaths in New York during the first quarter of this year. Three of the overdose deaths were in Cayuga County.
"As there is more work to be done, we will continue taking aggressive actions to ensure that New Yorkers affected by this disease are protected," said Arlene Gonzalez-Sanchez, commissioner of the state Office of Addiction Services and Supports.