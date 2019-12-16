FAYETTEVILLE — Following a press event Monday, U.S. Rep. John Katko explained with some detail why he will oppose two articles of impeachment against President Donald Trump when the House of Representatives votes this week.
Katko, R-Camillus, issued a statement Friday announcing he would be a no vote when the articles are considered by the House. A vote is expected later this week.
In the statement, Katko acknowledged that while some of Trump's actions were "wrong and inappropriate," he didn't believe they were impeachable offenses.
When asked Monday what was inappropriate and wrong about Trump's actions, Katko responded: "Given his position and given how much everybody is always nipping at his heels, he should've been more disciplined than engaging in that type of conversation with a foreign leader knowing that he's the subject of so much scrutiny. But that being said, I still don't think the facts of the conversation rose to the level of an impeachable offense."
The Trump impeachment inquiry began in September after a whistleblower complaint about the president's interactions with Ukraine. After Ukrainian Volodymyr Zelensky mentioned U.S. security aid during a July phone call, Trump responded with a request. He asked the Ukrainians to investigate Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.
Nearly $400 million in aid to Ukraine was withheld. Trump is accused of withholding the aid to pressure Ukraine.
The articles of impeachment introduced by House Democrats charge Trump with abuse of power and obstruction of Congress. Democrats argue Trump abused his power by withholding military aid to Ukraine and soliciting foreign interference in a presidential election.
The obstruction of Congress article focuses on Trump's efforts to defy congressional subpoenas by preventing White House officials from testifying and other agencies from providing documents.
Katko on Monday repeated what he has said since the inquiry began — that impeachment must meet a "very high bar." He believes Congress should be focused on other issues, such as the opioid crisis and Lake Ontario water levels.
But he hinted that he may have been willing to support some other method of denouncing the president's conduct — a censure or House resolution. He thinks impeachment is a "very extreme measure."
"Those kinds of things make a little more sense than this," he said. "If it was rational, I would think about it."
Trump will likely become the third president impeached by the House in U.S. history. Andrew Johnson was impeached in 1868 and Bill Clinton was impeached in 1998.
A Senate trial will be held. For the president to be convicted and removed from office, a two-thirds supermajority is needed. That's unlikely to happen in the Republican-controlled Senate.