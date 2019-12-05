U.S. Rep. John Katko, a former federal prosecutor, panned state-level criminal justice reforms and joined other New York members of Congress in urging Gov. Andrew Cuomo to consider changes to the new law.
Earlier this year, state legislators approved the elimination of cash bail for most nonviolent felony and misdemeanor offenses, a new requirement for prosecutors to share discovery information within 15 days of arraignment and speedy trial reform.
District attorneys and law enforcement officials, particularly in upstate, have expressed concerns about the new law, which takes effect Jan. 1. They worry the elimination of cash bail will lead to more criminals evading accountability for their offenses and the discovery reforms will place huge burdens on district attorneys' offices that are already operating under tight budgets.
Katko, R-Camillus, joined six other New Yorkers — U.S. Reps. Anthony Brindisi, Peter King, Tom Reed, Max Rose, Elise Stefanik and Lee Zeldin — in signing a letter to Cuomo requesting changes to the new criminal justice reforms.
In the letter, the members said they're concerned about "violent criminals being released back into our communities." They also believe that counties and municipalities will need to pass "new, unfunded mandates in the bill" to taxpayers.
"We already know people are fleeing the state because of tax and spend policies coming out of Albany," the members wrote. "As representatives of New York, we do not want this exodus further fueled by the high cost of policies from the state Capitol being pushed down to the local level."
Katko added in a separate statement that he supports criminal justice reform, but believes it must be achieved "in a way that ensures protections for victims and their families."
He described the bail reform provisions as "soft on crime."
"District attorneys and law enforcement from across the state have highlighted the dangers of this legislation and I urge the governor to rethink enacting this measure," Katko said.