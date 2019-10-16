{{featured_button_text}}
New U.S. Citizens 9.JPG

U.S. Congressman John Katko speaks during a naturalization ceremony at The Harriet Tubman National Historical Park in Auburn.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

U.S. Rep. John Katko set another personal fundraising high as he seeks a fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District in central New York. 

Katko, R-Camillus, raised $375,468 in the quarter from July 1 through Sept. 30. A majority of the donations — $189,157 — came from individual donors. He received $163,500 from political action committees and other party groups. An additional $22,798 was transferred to his campaign from joint fundraising accounts. 

The incumbent Republican beat his previous off-election year third quarter high by more than $100,000. In the third quarter of 2017, he raised $260,736. He had receipts totaling $257,447 in the third quarter of 2015. 

With his latest haul, Katko has already raised more than $1.1 million for his re-election bid. He announced in July that he will seek another term in Congress. 

Katko's campaign spent $156,907 in the quarter and has $867,017 cash on hand entering the final three months of the year. He has out-raised his potential Democratic challengers. Francis Conole, a Syracuse Democrat, led the three-person field with $157,554 raised in the third quarter. 

Dana Balter, who challenged Katko in 2018, brought in $115,234. Roger Misso raised $89,420. 

NY-24Q1Q2Q3TOTAL
John Katko (R)$284,939.05$521,641.95$375,468.69$1,182,049.69
Francis Conole (D)-$226,371.31$157,554.45$383,925.76
Dana Balter (D)$1,059.48$186,616.51$115,234.55$302,910.54
Roger Misso (D)-$167,406.09$89,420$256,826.09

Katko's re-election campaign received a boost from two joint fundraising committees. Take Back the House 2020, which is supporting House Republicans in their bid to recapture the majority, transferred $11,134 to Katko's campaign. Another committee, Patriot Day 1 2020, transferred $11,663. 

The notable donors to Katko's campaign included the Seneca Nation, which gave $5,600. The Senecas have a strong presence in western New York, where the tribe operates casinos and other businesses. 

U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry's More Conservatives PAC donated $5,000 to Katko's re-election bid. The central New York Republican also received $5,000 from Bass Brothers Enterprises PAC. The Bass brothers are among the United States' wealthiest families. 

Katko received a $2,350 donation from Stephen Congel, CEO of the Pyramid Management Group in Syracuse. Pyramid manages Destiny USA in Syracuse. Former U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan's campaign committee donated $2,000 to support Katko's re-election. Donovan, a Staten Island Republican, lost his seat in 2018. 

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Online producer Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.