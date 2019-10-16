U.S. Rep. John Katko set another personal fundraising high as he seeks a fourth term representing the 24th Congressional District in central New York.
Katko, R-Camillus, raised $375,468 in the quarter from July 1 through Sept. 30. A majority of the donations — $189,157 — came from individual donors. He received $163,500 from political action committees and other party groups. An additional $22,798 was transferred to his campaign from joint fundraising accounts.
The incumbent Republican beat his previous off-election year third quarter high by more than $100,000. In the third quarter of 2017, he raised $260,736. He had receipts totaling $257,447 in the third quarter of 2015.
With his latest haul, Katko has already raised more than $1.1 million for his re-election bid. He announced in July that he will seek another term in Congress.
Katko's campaign spent $156,907 in the quarter and has $867,017 cash on hand entering the final three months of the year. He has out-raised his potential Democratic challengers. Francis Conole, a Syracuse Democrat, led the three-person field with $157,554 raised in the third quarter.
Dana Balter, who challenged Katko in 2018, brought in $115,234. Roger Misso raised $89,420.
|NY-24
|Q1
|Q2
|Q3
|TOTAL
|John Katko (R)
|$284,939.05
|$521,641.95
|$375,468.69
|$1,182,049.69
|Francis Conole (D)
|-
|$226,371.31
|$157,554.45
|$383,925.76
|Dana Balter (D)
|$1,059.48
|$186,616.51
|$115,234.55
|$302,910.54
|Roger Misso (D)
|-
|$167,406.09
|$89,420
|$256,826.09
Katko's re-election campaign received a boost from two joint fundraising committees. Take Back the House 2020, which is supporting House Republicans in their bid to recapture the majority, transferred $11,134 to Katko's campaign. Another committee, Patriot Day 1 2020, transferred $11,663.
The notable donors to Katko's campaign included the Seneca Nation, which gave $5,600. The Senecas have a strong presence in western New York, where the tribe operates casinos and other businesses.
U.S. Rep. Patrick McHenry's More Conservatives PAC donated $5,000 to Katko's re-election bid. The central New York Republican also received $5,000 from Bass Brothers Enterprises PAC. The Bass brothers are among the United States' wealthiest families.
Katko received a $2,350 donation from Stephen Congel, CEO of the Pyramid Management Group in Syracuse. Pyramid manages Destiny USA in Syracuse. Former U.S. Rep. Dan Donovan's campaign committee donated $2,000 to support Katko's re-election. Donovan, a Staten Island Republican, lost his seat in 2018.