U.S. Rep. John Katko wants President Donald Trump's administration to rethink a rule that would affect thousands of central New Yorkers who receive benefits through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.
The rule, which will take effect on April 1, affects able-bodied adults without dependents. States, including New York, have been able to seek waivers from restrictions that limit benefits to three months in a three-year period unless able-bodied adults work at least 20 hours a week.
Under the new rule, it would be more difficult New York and other states to seek waivers unless there's high unemployment.
In a letter to Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue, Katko explained that the new rule would affect thousands of constituents in his district who receive SNAP benefits. While he acknowledged the economy is improving, he believes benefits should continue for central New Yorkers facing economic hardship.
"We cannot address our region's poverty challenges without supporting those working to make better lives for themselves and their families," Katko, R-Camillus, said. "For this reason, I have called on the USDA to consult with additional nutrition and food security agencies before implementing the proposed changes to SNAP."
Katko has been critical of the Trump administration's SNAP proposals in the past. In 2017, Trump's first year in office, the president proposed cuts to Meals on Wheels and SNAP. Katko opposed the planned cuts to the programs.
When Congress passed a new farm bill in 2018, Katko voted against earlier versions of the legislation because of proposed changes to SNAP.
The new rule affecting some SNAP recipients would have far-reaching effects. Nationally, nearly 700,000 people would lose SNAP benefits. In New York, more than 100,000 residents would be affected.
"It is critical that the program maintains accessibility for these individuals, many of whom face unique or sustained obstacles in their efforts to seek employment," Katko said. "Additionally, changes to SNAP should not limit the program's ability to respond effectively in the event of an unforeseen shock to our nation's economy."