U.S. Rep. John Katko was one of the moderate Republicans who participated in weekend meetings with acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and other aides at the presidential retreat at Camp David.
A spokesperson for Katko, R-Camillus, confirmed he attended the meetings Friday and Saturday. Katko is co-chair of the Tuesday Group, a caucus of moderate GOP House members.
During the meetings with Mulvaney and other White House officials, Katko urged action on Plan 2014 — a Lake Ontario water management that he and other elected officials blame for the floods that have occurred in two of the last three years.
Before President Donald Trump took office in 2017, Katko wrote a letter to his transition team calling for a review of Plan 2014. The plan had been adopted by the International Joint Commission, a bi-national panel overseeing shared boundary waters between Canada and the U.S., weeks before.
Trump's International Joint Commission nominees were confirmed earlier this year. One of the commissioners — Jane Corwin, who also serves as U.S. section chair — is a New Yorker. Corwin is a former state assemblywoman who represented parts of western New York, including counties along the Lake Ontario shoreline.
While Katko isn't in the Senate to vote on the nominees, he supported Trump's picks to serve on the commission.
Katko is hoping the commission will, at minimum, conduct a review of Plan 2014 and make changes. He has long supported repealing the plan because of what he views as its negative effects on the shoreline.
Days after meeting with Mulvaney and other White House aides, Katko's spokesperson said he's "hopeful that it will lead to action from the administration."
There were other topics discussed during the meeting. Katko's office said he asked Trump's aides to seek more input from moderate congressional Republicans.
Trump has been more closely aligned with conservative Republicans in Congress. Some New Yorkers have established good relationships with the administration, including U.S. Rep. Tom Reed — an early supporter of Trump's in 2016 — and U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik, who welcomed the president to Fort Drum in 2018.
The New Yorker with the closest relationship to Trump was former U.S. Rep. Chris Collins, a Buffalo-area Republican who recently resigned after before pleading guilty in an insider trading case.
Katko wasn't immediately available for an interview to discuss why more input from moderate members could be helpful to the president.
The central New York Republican wasn't there for a portion of the weekend meetings that received national attention. The New York Times reported that some moderate GOP members who met with Mulvaney raised concerns about the plan to hold the Group of 7 Summit at Trump National Doral Miami, the golf course and resort owned by the president.
Mulvaney announced the G-7 gathering would be held at the Florida resort, but the move was criticized because of the obvious conflicts of interest and the appearance that the president was profiting off the event.
After Mulvaney's meeting with moderate Republicans, the president dropped the plan to hold the G-7 Summit at Trump National Doral.