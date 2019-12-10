The U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement, a trade deal that would replace the 25-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement, is closer to passage — and U.S. Rep. John Katko thinks that's good news for central New York.
House Democrats on Tuesday announced they secured changes to the trade deal, including improvements to workers' rights, environmental protections, prescription drug pricing provisions and enforcement.
Congress must approve the pact, and it must be signed by President Donald Trump and the leaders of Canada and Mexico.
Katko, R-Camillus, said in 2018 that the new trade agreement would help industries in central New York, especially farmers affected by the ongoing trade war between the U.S. and China.
On Tuesday, Katko stated that the trade deal will expand markets for farmers, boost manufacturers in the region and protect workers.
"I am confident it will help create jobs and continue to grow our local economy, while maintaining robust, mutually beneficial trade with Canada and Mexico," Katko said.
Trump announced the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement last year, but it wasn't ratified by Congress while Republicans controlled both houses. When Democrats took control of the House in January, they sought changes to the trade deal that would address certain areas of concern, namely the environment, prescription drug prices and workers' rights.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and House Ways and Means Committee Chairman Richard Neal, who represented House Democrats in talks with the White House, said they consulted with AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka. While some unions oppose the trade pact, Trumka and the AFL-CIO endorsed the revised agreement.
Neal, a Massachusetts Democrat, described USMCA as a "transformative agreement."
"It's a template, I believe, for future agreements," he added.
Democrats distributed a summary of the changes they secured in USMCA. The revisions include establishing rules of evidence for enforcement actions, which could help the U.S. in trade disputes, and certain protections for workers, namely the presumption that a labor violation by a party to the deal affects trade and investment.
One provision Democrats successfully included relates to congressional authority related to prescription drug pricing. Specifically, the revised USMCA doesn't include a requirement that the three counties provide at least 10 years of exclusivity for biologics. Biologics are among the most expensive drugs and can be used to treat many conditions, such as cancer, heart disease and several chronic ailments.
Pelosi believes the USMCA is better than NAFTA, which has been the subject of bipartisan criticism because of its purported effect on industries in parts of the Northeast and Midwest. But the speaker also thinks Democrats improved the trade deal that's one of Trump's signature achievements.
"In terms of our work here, it is infinitely better than what was proposed by the administration," she said.