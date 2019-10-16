U.S. Rep. John Katko joined a bipartisan supermajority to pass a resolution condemning President Donald Trump's decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Syria and urging the administration to support Kurds facing threats from Turkey.
The House of Representatives passed the resolution by a 354-60 vote. Katko, R-Camillus, was one of 129 Republicans who voted for the measure.
Katko told The Citizen last week that he's "very concerned" with the situation in northern Syria and Trump's decision to pull back troops — a move that allowed Turkey to commence military operations against the Kurds.
The Kurds assisted the U.S. military's efforts to combat the Islamic State terrorist group in the Middle East. Katko worried that the Kurds would be vulnerable to attacks by the Turks. His fears were realized when Turkish forces commenced military operations that targeted Turks.
Another reason Katko questioned Trump's decision was the effect it would have on efforts to contain the Islamic State. There are suspected Islamic State fighters being held in the region, and reports indicate some of the prisoners escaped.
"If they escape, we could be back to where we were before with the caliphate and all the other issues we had and all these foreign fighters on the loose again," said Katko, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee.
The House resolution authored by U.S. Rep. Eliot Engel, a New York Democrat and chair of the House Foreign Affairs Committee, expresses opposition to Trump's decision to "end certain United States efforts to prevent Turkish military operations against Syrian Kurdish forces" and calls on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to cease military action.
The resolution also urges the U.S. to continue supporting Kurdish communities in Syria and ensure the Turkish military "acts with restraint and respects existing agreements relating to Syria."
The House-backed resolution requests from the White House a "clear and specific plan" for defeating the Islamic State.
Before the House vote, dozens of Republicans signed on as supporters of a bill to impose sanctions on Turkey. Katko is one of the original cosponsors of the legislation.