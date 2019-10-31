Three central New York organizations will receive a share of $375,00 in federal funding for programs to reduce youth drug abuse, U.S. Rep. John Katko announced Thursday.
The Cayuga County Drug-Free Community Coalition, Oswego County Prevention Coalition and Syracuse Youth Substance Abuse Prevention Coalition will each get $125,000 through the Office of National Drug Control Policy's Drug-Free Communities Support Program.
With the grants, according to Katko, the organizations will "engage youth in central New York to prevent substance abuse."
"Serving as a federal prosecutor for more than 20 years, I have seen countless young lives destroyed as a result of drug abuse, and, during my time in Congress I've heard countless stories from parents who have tragically lost loved ones to the heroin and synthetic drug epidemic plaguing our region," Katko said.
He continued, "This funding will go a long way to help support the efforts of local organizations who work on the front lines every day to help prevent drug use and treat addiction."
The federal Drug-Free Communities Support Program was created in 1997 and provides up to $625,000 over a five-year period to grant recipients for drug use prevention. A report released by the Office of Drug Control Policy in 2018 found the program is successful in reducing drug use rates among youth.
Jim Carroll, director of the Office of National Drug Control Policy, explained that the goal of the program is to engage children and inform them about the dangers of drug abuse.
"The Drug-Free Communities, administered by our office across the United States, are proven prevention programs tailored to do just that by meeting the local prevention needs in each community," he said. "The Trump administration will continue expanding the number of community-based coalitions dedicated to the critical mission of stopping substance use among our youth before it starts."