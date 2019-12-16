FAYETTEVILLE — Seventy-eight years ago, on the day after Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, George Bacel enlisted in the Marine Corps.
Bacel died nearly 10 years ago, but his service during World War II and to his community when he returned home hasn't been forgotten.
U.S. Rep. John Katko will introduce legislation to rename the post office in Fayetteville in honor of Bacel. If approved by Congress and signed by the president, the building will be renamed the Corporal George H. Bacel Memorial Postal Facility.
Fayetteville Mayor Mark Olson said he was contacted by Katko's office a few months ago. They wanted to introduce the post office legislation and rename the building in honor of a local veteran.
Olson contacted two residents who suggested Bacel. The mayor contacted another person for their feedback. When he mentioned Bacel's name, he was told it was a "home run."
Bacel was born in Fayetteville and graduated from Fayetteville High School. Katko, R-Camillus, said he and Bacel had a common trait: They each served as captain of their high school hockey teams.
After the Japanese attacked Pearl Harbor, Bacel decided to serve his country. He enlisted Dec. 8, 1941 — one day after the attacks. He fought in Cape Gloucester, Guadalcanal and New Guinea. Bacel's family relayed stories from their father about fighting in Guadalcanal. He told them about bullets flying around him and Marines being killed or wounded. Somehow, he made it out physically unscathed.
"That probably fueled him to come back and give back the way he did," Katko said. "And the fact he did that is pretty amazing."
After being discharged with the Good Conduct Medal in 1945, Bacel returned to central New York. He and his wife, Lorraine, had four children. He owned and operated Fayetteville Hairstylist for 30 years. He also worked at the post office — the same building that could soon bear his name.
Bacel was involved with local veterans' organizations. He started the American Legion post in Manlius and was a member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 7872.
At an event Monday morning at Fayetteville Village Hall, several members of the Bacel family gathered to hear Katko's announcement. The legislation surprised Judy Schuth, one of Bacel's four children.
"He always did what he believed was the right thing, never looking for recognition," Schuth said of her father. "This honor only confirms the pride we hold in our hearts."
Katko presented the siblings with a flag that flew over the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C. He's hopeful that the legislation will move quickly through Congress.
Post office bills tend to receive bipartisan support from a state's congressional delegation. They are usually noncontroversial measures, which means Congress could act in early 2020 to rename the Fayetteville Post Office in Bacel's honor.
"Placing his name on this facility will serve as a tribute to not only his brave defense of America but also his lasting contributions to this community which were very substantial," Katko said.