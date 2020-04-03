Katko: No Social Security cuts for retired health care workers aiding COVID-19 response

As health care workers and first responders come out of retirement to help with the response to the coronavirus outbreak, U.S. Rep. John Katko wants to ensure they aren't penalized by Social Security.
Katko, R-Camillus, and U.S. Rep. Harley Rouda, a California Democrat, co-authored legislation that would temporarily suspend the retirement earnings test for Social Security beneficiaries. A beneficiary is subject to the retirement earnings test if they claim Social Security benefits before reaching the retirement age and continue working, according to the Social Security Administration.
Many retirees, especially doctors and nurses, are returning to work due to the coronavirus pandemic. Some are volunteering their services while others are receiving compensation.
Katko said he heard from Joseph Huppman, a Syracuse resident, about the possibility of having Social Security benefits reduced if he returns to work. Huppman, an Air Force veteran, is a retired nurse who worked at the Syracuse VA Medical Center.
"With so many central New York hospitals, medical facilities and localities requiring additional support to care for patients and respond to emergencies during this crisis, I firmly believe we should be incentivizing retired healthcare professionals and first responders to return to work, not penalizing them," Katko said.
The bill's fate is uncertain because Congress isn't in session due to the pandemic. It's possible that the language could be included in a larger measure to address the health crisis.
After the passage of the $2.2 trillion stimulus bill last week, there are already conversations about another bill to aid the response.
