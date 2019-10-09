Hours after the Turkish military launched an air and ground operation against U.S.-backed Kurds in northern Syria, U.S. Rep. John Katko said in an interview with The Citizen that he's "very concerned" with the pullback of American troops and the national security ramifications of President Donald Trump's decision.
The offensive began three days after a conversation between Trump and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The White House released a statement announcing that Turkey would proceed with its "long-planned operation into Northern Syria." The statement confirmed that the U.S. military wouldn't be involved in the strikes, and would be removed from the area.
The withdrawal and ensuing military strikes have been blasted by Democratic and Republican members of Congress, with some calling it a betrayal because of the role Kurds played in combating the Islamic State — a terrorist group that once had a strong presence in Syria.
Katko, R-Camillus, said he respects Trump's desire to withdraw U.S. troops and not be engaged in endless wars. But, he added, the Middle East is "an extraordinarily difficult multi-dimensional chess game."
"The Kurds are now going to be very much exposed without our protection of them, and the Kurds did a highly effective job of helping us eradicate the ISIS caliphate," he said.
"I'm concerned about the vulnerabilities for the Kurds. I stand with a vast majority of my party — Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, (Senator) Lindsey Graham and the others in the Senate and the House. We're hoping the president would reconsider this issue, but I'm very concerned."
So far, Trump is showing no signs of rethinking his decision. On Wednesday, he released a statement saying the U.S. "does not endorse this attack" after Turkey launched its military offensive. But it was the pullback of U.S. troops that enabled Turkish forces to carry out the attacks. Early reports of the strikes indicated the Turkish military targeted civilians.
Another concern mentioned by Katko and his congressional colleagues is the possibility of the Islamic State's resurgence in the Middle East. There are between 10,000 and 12,000 Islamic State fighters who were captured and are being held in northern Syria, according to Katko.
The White House's statement on Sunday said the U.S. won't hold the prisoners and that Turkey "will now be responsible for all ISIS fighters in the area captured over the past two years ..."
Katko, a member of the House Homeland Security Committee who has traveled to the Middle East and led a task force that examined ISIS and foreign fighter travel, worries the captured terrorists will escape.
"If they escape, we could be back to where we were before with the caliphate and all the other issues we had and all these foreign fighters on the loose again," he said.
Whether Congress will take any action related to Trump's decision and Turkey's military offensive is unknown. Congress has been in recess for two weeks. Members of the House and Senate will return for session next week.
With bipartisan opposition to Trump's move and the Turkish offensive, Katko believes Congress may act.
"I think that there is going to be a lot of discussions and possible action on it next week when we get back to Washington," he said.