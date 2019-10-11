An associate of Rudy Giuliani accused of violating federal campaign finance laws donated to a Republican fundraising committee which directed a small portion of the funds to support U.S. Rep. John Katko's re-election bid, records show.
Igor Fruman and Lev Parnas, Ukrainian-born businessmen, have been charged for their alleged involvement in a scheme to "funnel foreign money to candidates for federal and state office so the defendants could buy potential influence with the candidates, campaigns, and the candidates' governments," according to the federal indictment.
Federal election laws prohibit foreign nationals from donating to U.S. political campaigns. The investigation conducted by the FBI and the U.S. Attorney's office also found Fruman allegedly circumvented campaign finance limits by altering his name when making donations.
Federal Election Commission records show "Igor Furman" donated $100,000 to Protect the House in 2018. Protect the House is a joint fundraising committee established by House Republicans to support several incumbents, including Katko.
With a joint fundraising committee, the funds are donated to the committee and then transferred to select candidates. Katko received $295,538 from Protect the House in the 2018 election cycle, according to campaign finance records.
You have free articles remaining.
A portion of the funds donated by Fruman in June 2018 was transferred to Katko's campaign. Records show the central New York Republican received $2,433 that was contributed by Fruman. Parnas donated $11,000 to Protect the House, according to records, but none of those funds were transferred to Katko's campaign.
Katko's campaign noted that the money from Fruman wasn't a direct contribution and individuals who donate to joint fundraising committees don't know how the funds will be distributed.
However, the campaign plans to donate the funds to a central New York charity. It's similar to Katko's response in 2015 when he returned $10,000 in campaign contributions made by two Syracuse-area developers, Steven Aiello and Joseph Gerardi, who were arrested on federal corruption charges.
Fruman and Parnas are associates of Giuliani, President Donald Trump's personal attorney. The pair assisted Giuliani with his efforts to have Ukrainian prosecutors investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate.