A portion of the $20 million set aside for homeowners affected by Lake Ontario flooding is now available for those with secondary homes.
There is up to $8 million through New York State Homes and Community Renewal to assist secondary homeowners along the lake in Cayuga, Jefferson, Monroe, Niagara, Orleans, Oswego, St. Lawrence and Wayne counties. To apply, the damage must have occurred this year and the homeowners must have gross income of less than $275,000. Priority will be given to those with a gross income of $175,000 or less.
The application period runs through Dec. 10. Information about the program and the application can be found at hcr.ny.gov.
The state initially launched the Flood Relief and Recovery Program to assist primary homeowners affected by flooding.
"The aftermath of historic flooding along the shores of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River has had a disastrous impact, and we are fortuante to have the resources available to aid repairs on both primary and secondary residencies," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a statement.
The assistance for homeowners is part of the state's response to flooding along Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River.
Lake levels eclipsed 249 feet in June — a new record. Flooding caused damage to businesses and homes along the shoreline.
Cuomo created the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative to develop ideas for strengthening infrastructure and boosting businesses in the affected areas. The state will provide $300 million to help fund the projects. Local governments will provide a 5% match.
Last week, Cuomo announced Cayuga County will get $12 million to fund projects in the village of Fair Haven and town of Sterling.