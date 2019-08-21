GEDDES — Gov. Andrew Cuomo rode a train, held a dog, stopped for selfies, chugged milk and ate a Gianelli sausage.
The "Summer of Andrew" came to the New York State Fair Wednesday.
Cuomo made his customary appearance on the fair's opening day — Governor's Day, officially — and used it promote Amtrak's train service to the fair. Fairgoers who use Amtrak to get to the fairgrounds will receive free admission.
Following the three-hour trip from Albany to the fairgrounds, Cuomo and members of his cabinet appeared at the fair's Empire Room for an announcement about future infrastructure projects at the fairgrounds. The most notable of the projects is the "GreenFair" initiative to create an energy self-sufficient fair by 2023. Solar panels and wind turbines will be installed to eliminate the need for fossil fuels.
Through GreenFair, the fair will reduce the use of disposable plastic products and launch a pilot program to recycle food waste. There are plans to build an environmental education pavilion on the west end of the fairgrounds.
There are also plans to build a new entrance at Gate 10 and the state hopes to eliminate the need for a temporary traffic signal on Interstate 690 during the fair by constructing an eastbound on-ramp bridge. Both projects will be completed before the 2020 fair.
The projects are the latest improvements at or near the fairgrounds. The state has invested more than $120 million to construct new facilities at the fairgrounds or improve existing infrastructure.
The 13-day fair has benefited from the state investments. For three years in a row, the fair has set all-time attendance records.
"Those investments are working," Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh said at the Empire Room event.
Cuomo boasted about the fair's growth over the last few years. He repeated a joke he told when he announced the first round of fairgrounds improvements that he left a Diet Coke on a railing and he came back the next year and it was still there.
The state fair, Cuomo said, was "stagnant." He viewed it as a symbol of how state government treated upstate New York.
"It didn't get the attention, it didn't get the investment, it didn't get the energy and if you don't grow, if you're not developing, then you're falling behind," Cuomo said. "And that was the story of the state fair."
He highlighted the fair's attendance record — 1,279,010 people attended the fair in 2018 — and, with the addition of a $63 million expo center, the growth of non-fair events. This year, more than 1 million people attended events at the expo center and other facilities on the fairgrounds before the fair began.
That year-round business at the fairgrounds, Cuomo explained, makes it a "base of operation" for central New York's tourism industry.
"When you look at this state fair, we now have a state fair that the great state of New York deserves," Cuomo said. "Let's enjoy it. I'm proud of it."
After his 10-minute speech at the Empire Room, Cuomo commenced his walk through a portion of the fairgrounds. He visited the New York State Police exhibit, where he held a young canine, and then stopped at the Rainbow Milk Bar in the Dairy Products Building to drink a cup of milk. While the cups were already poured when the governor and his entourage arrived, he had tokens to pay for the 25-cent beverages.
The governor departed the Dairy Products Building and was greeted with a tray of Gianelli sausage sandwiches from the nearby Gianelli-Dinosaur Bar-B-Que stand on Chevy Court. The sausage sandwich is a must-have for politicians when they visit the fairgrounds. Cuomo ate his as he finished his stroll around Chevy Court.
The tour ended with a stop at the Van Robinson Pan-African Village. Robinson, former president of the Syracuse Common Council, was there to greet Cuomo. They posed for photos before the governor left the fair to take the train back to Albany.
The fair runs through Labor Day, Sept. 2.