As the Department of Veterans Affairs moves to push members of Congress out of VA hospitals, Democratic congressional candidate Roger Misso says he would seek to open an office in the Syracuse VA anyway.
Misso, D-Syracuse, said last week that having a presence inside the VA would help hold the department accountable. Before running for Congress, he served as a defense assistant in the House of Representatives. While working at the Capitol, he said VA leaders "routinely blew off members of Congress trying to executive their oversight role."
"It is just a repeated series of members of the (Trump) administration feeling like they are above congressional oversight," Misso told The Citizen. "I think that's wrong. I think the way for us to begin to push back on that is to open offices at the VA."
Misso's proposal isn't a new concept. Members of Congress have offices in VA centers. U.S. Rep. Brian Mast, a Florida Republican and veteran who lost both of his legs in Afghanistan, has an office at a VA hospital in his district.
But the Department of Veterans Affairs informed representatives with offices in VA hospitals that they will be forced out by the end of the year. According to NPR's report, the VA wants the space for "clinical uses."
Misso sided with Mast and other members of Congress, including U.S. Rep. Stephanie Murphy, who have offices in VA hospitals.
If Misso is elected in 2020, he said the office he would open in the Syracuse VA would have a small staff to assist veterans. He hopes to have caseworkers who are veterans themselves and come from diverse backgrounds.
He's motivated to open an office inside the Syracuse VA for another reason. He learned that a friend, Navy veteran Andrea Goldstein, was assaulted while at a VA hospital in Washington. Her account was documented in a New York Times story.
Misso, who was a sexual assault victims' advocate in the Navy, said having a presence at the VA would help "change the culture."
"I think it's something that is especially needed," he said.
There are three Democrats, including Misso, seeking the nomination to challenge Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko. The other Democrats are Dana Balter, who challenged Katko in 2018, and Francis Conole.
The Democratic primary will be held Tuesday, June 23, 2020.