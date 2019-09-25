For four months, Democratic congressional candidate Roger Misso repeatedly said he supported impeaching President Donald Trump.
After the release of a memorandum summarizing a call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Misso's position remains the same.
Misso, D-Syracuse, said he read the five-page memo twice. The document, which has been incorrectly referred to as a transcript, reveals details of Trump's call with Zelenskyy on July 25.
During the call, Zelenskyy thanks Trump for the United States' "great support in the area of defense." He adds that Ukraine is "ready to continue to cooperate for the next steps" and are "almost ready to buy more Javelins from the United States for defense purposes."
A Javelin is an anti-tank missile.
According to the memo, Trump responded: "I would like you to do us a favor though because our country has been through a lot and Ukraine knows a lot about it." He asks Zelenskyy for help to "find out what happened" with Crowdstrike — a cybersecurity firm that investigated the hacking of the Democratic National Committee in 2016 — and a DNC server.
After Zelenskyy's response, Trump eventually mentions that there's "a lot of talk" about former Vice President Joe Biden's son. Hunter Biden had business dealings in Ukraine. Trump tells Zelenskyy that Biden "stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that." He then asks Zelenskyy "whatever you can do with the Attorney General (Bill Barr) would be great."
Later, Trump tells Zelenskyy he will have former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, who is the president's attorney, call him. He said Barr will call, too.
Reports of the call and a whistleblower's complaint to the Inteliigence Community inspector general were the impetus for House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to announce an impeachment inquiry of Trump. The president is accused of pressuring Ukraine to investigate Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential contender.
Misso, who is running for the Democratic nomination in the 24th Congressional District, supports the investigation. After reading the memo of the call, he believes Trump abused his power.
"In addition to multiple instances of obstruction of justice from previous reports, this is clearly an impeachable offense," he said. "Congress must continue to exert its constitutional authority and hold the president accountable."
Six House committees will participate in the impeachment inquiry. A simple majority of the Democratic-led House is needed to bring articles of impeachment against the president.
The trial will take place in the Republican-led U.S. Senate. To convict, a two-thirds supermajority is required. If convicted the president would be removed from office.