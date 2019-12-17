AUBURN — On the eve of a historic vote in the House of Representatives, more than 100 people rallied outside U.S. Rep. John Katko's Cayuga County office to show support for impeaching President Donald Trump.
Attendees at the Auburn rally — one of more than 600 planned across the country Tuesday — criticized Trump's conduct and Katko, R-Camillus, for not supporting the two articles of impeachment.
House Democrats introduced articles of impeachment accusing Trump of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. Trump is charged with abusing his power after soliciting foreign interference in an election by pressuring Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, a leading 2020 Democratic presidential candidate. Trump is also accused of withholding nearly $400 million in military aid to Ukraine until the country's leadership agreed to investigate Biden.
The obstruction of Congress article stems from Trump directing White House personnel and federal agencies to defy congressional subpoenas.
Nearly every Democrat in the House will support both articles of impeachment against Trump. Republicans are united in their opposition to impeachment.
If the House approves at least one of the articles, Trump will become the third president to be impeached. Andrew Johnson and Bill Clinton are the others.
"I feel the president shouldn't be above the law," said Sid Gilmore, an Auburn resident who attended the rally outside Katko's Genesee Street office. Gilmore believes Trump committed extortion by withholding military aid to Ukraine to advance his personal and political interests.
Katko announced Friday that he will oppose the two articles of impeachment against Trump. While he acknowledged that some of Trump's actions were "wrong and inappropriate," he doesn't think they are impeachable offenses.
Since the impeachment inquiry began in September, Katko has criticized the process — he thought Democrats were rushing to impeach the president — and, in November, said he didn't believe there was enough evidence to impeach Trump.
But it wasn't until Friday that Katko reached a conclusion on how he would vote. His decision followed the House Judiciary Committee's vote to advance the two articles of impeachment against Trump.
"Never in the history of our country have we impeached a president without articulating specific crimes," Katko said in a statement. "I firmly believe doing so now would set a dangerous precedent."
Nina Wickett, who lives in Marcellus and attended the Auburn rally, questioned why Katko wouldn't support impeachment.
"For a former federal prosecutor to say there's nothing there, that's totally partisan," she said.
Many of the attendees think the vote could hurt Katko in the 2020 election. He is seeking a fourth term in Congress. There are three Democrats — Dana Balter, Francis Conole and Roger Misso — running for the Democratic nomination to challenge him next year.
Balter, Conole and Misso support impeaching Trump.
The size of the Auburn rally continued to grow after its scheduled 5:30 p.m. start time. Janet Reohr, one of the organizers of the rally, said at least 110 people were in the crowd by 6 p.m.
Janet Schwenke, of Auburn, was impressed with the turnout. But, she said, "I'm still horrified that we have to do it."
"Impeachment is not something that I take very lightly or very many people do," Schwenke said. "I think it's something that really, really needs to be done. What's wrong is wrong. Our Constitution and our way of life and government in this country are just too important to stand by and let it go."