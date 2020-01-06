The state Committee on Open Government has a new leader.
Shoshanah Bewlay has been appointed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to serve as executive director of the committee, which provides guidance to the press and public on the state's Freedom of Information, Open Meetings and Personal Privacy Protection laws.
Bewlay fills the position vacated by Robert Freeman, the longtime director of the committee. He was fired in June 2019 after several women accused him of sexual misconduct.
Before being hired to lead the committee, Bewlay served as general counsel and chief legal officer at the state Office of Information Technology Services. She had several responsibilities in those roles, including overseeing the agency's legal department and providing guidance on complying with laws and regulations.
Bewlay, a graduate of Vassar College and the University of Connecticut School of Law, also worked for seven years in the state attorney general's office and has more than 10 years of private practice experience.
"Open and transparent government is a priority of Governor Cuomo and I look forward to working with the committee to continue to highlight the importance of the Freedom of Information, Open Meetings and Personal Privacy Protection laws," Bewlay said.
As executive director, Bewlay will lead a committee that's an important resource for New York's reporters and the public. Members of the news media regularly consult with the Committee on Freedom of Information and Open Meetings laws. The Citizen has contacted the committee in the past when facing challenges with FOIL requests and writing stories about questionable local government meeting practices.
Secretary of State Rossana Rosado believes Bewlay will be an asset to the committee.
"We are fortunate that Ms. Bewlay is bringing her robust experience to this role to continue to enhance and educate New Yorkers about transparency within our government," Rosado said.
This story will be updated.