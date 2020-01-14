Jeremy Boyer can be reached at (315) 282-2231 or jeremy.boyer@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @CitizenBoyer
Newspapers in Education: A look at the 2020 Census
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
If Gov. Andrew Cuomo gets his way, New York will join 10 other states and the District of Columbia in requiring paid sick leave for workers.
- Updated
After an attack that injured five people at a rabbi's house in downstate New York, Democratic congressional candidate Dana Balter — who is Jew…
- Updated
It's arguably the biggest question facing Gov. Andrew Cuomo and state lawmakers this year: How will they close a $6.1 billion budget deficit?
- Updated
U.S. Rep. Elise Stefanik on Wednesday said she raised more than $3.2 million in the final quarter of 2019 — a massive fundraising haul for an …
- Updated
AUBURN — Lt. Gov. Kathy Hochul brought Gov. Andrew Cuomo's 2020 State of the State message to Cayuga County Monday.
- Updated
U.S. Rep. John Katko wants President Donald Trump's administration to rethink a rule that would affect thousands of central New Yorkers who re…
- Updated
After Francis Conole was the top fundraiser in the first two quarters as a candidate, Dana Balter led the Democratic congressional primary fie…
- Updated
U.S. Rep. John Katko on Thursday voted against a House resolution that would limit President Donald Trump's power to go to war with Iran.
Dana Balter has the support of the Congressional Progressive Caucus in her bid to unseat Republican U.S. Rep. John Katko.
- Updated
There are dueling commercials airing in central New York after U.S. Rep. John Katko voted against the Democrats' prescription drug price refor…